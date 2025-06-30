Chicago Cubs 13-13 month is more concerning than it seems

The Chicago Cubs got off to a rip-raring start to the 2025 season, going 18-13 in March/April and then 18-9 in May. They entered the month of June with a 36-22 record, which at one point put them six and a half games up in the division.

Unfortunately, after a 13-13 month of June, their division lead has shrunk to just a pair of games. Several more divisional games remain against the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals this year, but perhaps more concerning than the Cubs lead in the division shrinking has been their inability to win against teams over .500.

The Chicago Cubs record against teams over .500 is concerning

Baseball Analyst Bruce Levine recently pointed out that the Cubs are struggling against teams with records over .500. This is evidenced by Chicago’s last series win against such teams coming April 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since, here has been every team over .500 that they have played as well as the series result.

April 25-27 vs Philadelphia Phillies – lost two out of three

May 5-7 vs San Francisco Giants – lost two out of three

May 9-11 vs New York Mets – lost two out of three

June 6-8 vs Detroit Tigers – lost two out of three

June 9-11 vs Philadelphia Phillies – lost two out of three

June 17-19 vs Milwaukee Brewers – split a game a piece

June 20-22 vs Seattle Mariners – lost two out of three

June 23-26 vs St. Louis Cardinals – split two games a piece

June 27-29 vs Houston Astros – lost two out of three

Of the nine series mentioned since April 22, six came during the month of June. Chicago did not win any of these match ups, but they were never swept and overall went 7-11 this month with teams that have records over .500. If the Cubs want to keep their name in playoff contention, they will need to figure out how to secure series wins against stronger competition.

