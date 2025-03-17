Chicago Cubs veteran leader has positive things to say on 2 highly regarded young players

Tuesday marks the beginning of the 2025 season for the Chicago Cubs, and the roster will look slightly different from any of those in recent memory. The blend of younger and older pieces is a newer appearance for these Cubs, but it’s a combination that shows promise at making a run at a division title.

Two exciting young position players who will be getting their shots from the jump this season are Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw. Crow-Armstrong made his big league debut at the end of the 2023 campaign but started last year in Iowa. His time in AAA didn’t last long, as PCA joined the Cubs in April and went on to play 123 big league games.

Shaw was a first-round draft pick of the Cubs in 2023 out of Maryland. He won the Brooks Wallace Award in his final collegiate season, given the nation’s best shortstop. Shaw will slot in as Chicago’s Opening Day third baseman after having an impressive first full season of Minor League Baseball. He clubbed out 21 homers between AA and AAA to go with 71 runs driven in and a .284 batting batting average.

While the Cubs will lean on their veterans to carry a bulk of the load this season, plenty of their success will depend on how Shaw and Crow-Armstrong perform. One of the team’s key leaders had nothing but great things to say about the two as they get ready for Opening Day on Tuesday.

Dansby Swanson thinks highly of Chicago Cubs youngsters

Dansby Swanson used his media availability on Monday to address how prepared Crow-Armstrong and Shaw are to tackle the 2025 season with full steam.

“They’re both winning players….they care about the team,” Swanson said.

Crow-Armstrong has shown his talent to make unreal grabs in center field on a daily basis and the electricity that he brings on the basepaths is very reminiscent of Javier Baez, the guy he was traded for. If his bat can stay consistent and potentially be worthy of the leadoff spot at some point in the season, the Cubs are in for something special.

It might take some time for Shaw to adjust to big league life, but there is no doubt that his bat shows potential to be a key middle-of-the-order guy down the road. His power speaks for itself and it could be the piece to the puzzle that Chicago has been desperately needing for the last couple of seasons.

More young players are on the way for the Chicago Cubs

Shaw and Crow-Armstrong aren’t the only young players who are scraping the surface in 2025. Outfielder Kevin Alcantara just missed out on making the Japan trip and he will certainly be in the fold throughout the campaign. He homered in Saturday’s Spring Breakout game against the Angels and he has proved that he won’t be in Iowa for long if at all this season.

Owen Caissie is another candidate sitting right behind Alcantara who will have an impact in Chicago for years to come. His Spring Training was cut short with the big league club due to injury, but he will be back to taking care of business at the plate in Iowa in no time.

