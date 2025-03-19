Chicago Cubs coaching staff could consider swapping infielders in batting order

The 2025 season has not started on the right foot for the Chicago Cubs as the team dropped both games in Tokyo against the Dodgers. Tuesday’s 4-1 loss saw them struggle to get anything going at the plate and a three-run fifth inning from the Dodgers that didn’t give Chicago a fighting chance to comeback.

The offensive output from the Cubs on Wednesday was much better than on Opening Day, but Los Angeles matched their energy and then some. Justin Steele faltered in his first start of the season as he gave up five runs on five hits in 4.0 innings tossed.

The 6-3 final score in game two wrapped up a rather disappointing trip, as the Cubs split their exhibition matchups prior to facing the Dodgers. Despite the poor outcomes, a few important things were learned about the early looks of the 2025 squad both on the mound and at the plate. One interesting factor to keep an eye one with the batting order when the team returns back home is if two infielders will swap places for next Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Shaw and Dansby Swanson could swap spots in the order

Matt Shaw collected his first big league hit on Wednesday in what should be the first of plenty as a professional. The rookie won the starting third baseman job out of Spring Training after it was made known that he would get the first crack at the spot. Shaw went 0-4 in his debut on Tuesday, but was still slotted in the five-hole for Wednesday’s contest.

Dansby Swanson collected a knock in each game against the Dodgers, as he doubled for the first time this season in the fifth inning on Wednesday. The two-bagger scored Shaw to close out the scoring from both teams. There is no doubt that Swanson is seeing the ball well against strong pitcher, and Jesse Rodgers of ESPN believes that manager Craig Counsell needs to switch the two in the lineup moving forward.

“Small thing but good time to wonder why a rookie is hitting ahead of a $177 million player who has 25 home run seasons on his resume,” Rodgers posted on X. Managers/execs often wave off batting order questions. ‘Put your best hitters up top, they say. Its simple.’ You do that for this exact scenario.”

Rodgers brings up a solid point that Swanson’s career resume speaks for itself, but Shaw’s potential to be a middle-of-the-order guy for years to come is worth noting too. It all comes down to what Counsell values more from the jump. If these results continue throughout the first couple of weeks and a change is not made, one could potentially argue that something would need to be different.

The Chicago Cubs offense is already looking like how they did last year

Tuesday’s offensive showing was similar to what Cubs fans saw in all of 2024. They did not execute with runners in scoring position as they posted a 1-7 mark when those chances were there. Kyle Tucker has not exactly looked comfortable at the plate throughout Spring Training and that carried over into the season opener.

Despite plating three runs on Wednesday, the Cubs fell behind 5-1 at one point and they simply did not have enough fire power to will their way back into the contest. The power bats need to be better and capitalizing with runners in scoring position is essential for this team to have any success in 2025. They can’t lean on the starting pitching as much as they did last season, otherwise they’ll hover around the 83-win mark for a third straight year.

