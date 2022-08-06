After the series was canceled because of the pandemic the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals are finally getting to play in London next year

The Chicago Cubs and the Cardinals were initially scheduled to play their 2020 regular season series in London before the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to be canceled. It would have been the first international series for the Cubs since 2000 when they played the Mets in Japan. The MLB has announced the dates of the Cubs and the Cardinals in London will be June 24-25, 2023 at London Stadium.

MLB returns to London in 2023 with two games between the Cubs and the Cardinals https://t.co/jGVDASEXug — Rival Times (@RivalTimes) August 4, 2022

This will make the second time regular-season MLB games have been held in the British capital. The Yankees and Red Sox played the inaugural series back in 2019. According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement:

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023. We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

This will be the Chicago Cubs’ third international season. The first was when they opened the 2000 season with two games against the Mets in Tokyo, Japan. The second was in 2003 when the Cubs played against the Montreal Expos in a three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As reported by CBS, This 2023 London Series is going to be part of a larger MLB World Tour that should run through the 2026 season. There will be as many as 24 regular-season games and16 exhibition games in Asia, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe.

London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, gave a statement as well that was reported by the Washington Post:

“These games will be a great opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and an asset to the capital. The St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs are two of the best-supported clubs in baseball and I know they will receive a fantastic reception next summer here in the sporting capital of the world.”

