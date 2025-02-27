Chicago Cubs will be just fine at third base, even without Matt Shaw

The Chicago Cubs spent the entirety of this offseason filling holes and crafting what they feel is the best possible major league roster.

The team added depth in the bullpen, in the starting rotation, at catcher, and all across the infield. They even added a true elite-level impact player in the person of Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker.

What they didn’t touch on, however, was the starting third baseman spot.

Isaac Paredes, who was traded to Houston in the Tucker deal, was thought to be the 2025 third base starter, even as he finished an “off” 2024 season. The two-time former Cub will now be looking for a return to form in Daikin Park.

Chicago then made a stab at acquiring free agent Alex Bregman, but came up well short in their efforts.

With Paredes gone and Bregman out of the picture, the Cubs have gone back to the option that has been at the top of their collective mind since the team limped into the offseason after yet another campaign without postseason play.

Matt Shaw Will Be The Chicago Cubs’ Third Baseman

By all accounts and indications, 23-year-old top prospect Matt Shaw is the Cubs’ man at third base.

Most feel that Shaw’s bat is already major league-ready. He’s gone through every level of the Cubs’ farm system since being drafted no. 1 by Chicago in 2023, carried by a hitting game that MLB.com’s scouting report labels as having “no discernible weakness.”

Defensively, he’s settled into the third base gig and has reportedly advanced quite quickly. Originally a shortstop, he’s also spent time at second base and in the outfield, as well as third. Organizational necessity saw him shifted to the hot corner and he seems to have settled in.

He began spring training nursing an oblique injury and has had to take it easy so far, although he’s expected to get the green light for full workouts soon.

All signs point to Chicago’s no. 1 prospect being the Cubs’ man at third base. And, despite the official line that “a rookie will have to earn his spot on the roster,” the reality is that he’ll be given every opportunity to win that spot.

…But Why The Rush?

However, Shaw IS just 23, with only two years of minor league experience. He’s also only played 88 games at third base throughout his minor league and college career.

Plus, there’s reason to believe that the Cubs will be just fine at third base in 2025, even without Shaw.

Third Base Is In A Better Place This Season

The third base options coming into this season are significantly better than what the team had in 2024.

Last year, the Cubs fielded seven different starting third basemen over the course of the season– Christopher Morel, Isaac Paredes, Miles Mastrobuoni. Nick Madrigal, Patrick Wisdom, David Bote, and Luis Vazquez. And there’s a reason none of them are on the roster this season.

Headed into 2025, the team also looks to have a third baseman by committee if Shaw doesn’t become THE guy. In the mix are Jon Berti, Vidal Brujan, Gage Workman, and Justin Turner.

The difference between the two years, however, is that everyone on the possible starter list this season is a solid and more well-rounded option. The Rule 5 draft selection Workman has had an especially solid spring training so far and may turn out to be a keeper. The 40-year-old Turner, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience and insight to the team, even if his actual on-field playing time– especially at third– will be limited. Versatile utility man, Berti, is also as all-around solid as anyone the team fielded in the position last year.

It would certainly be great if Shaw were to make the major league roster this season and become the impact player many are expecting him to be. But there’s really no rush. If there’s even the slightest inkling that he needs a bit more seasoning, he should keep developing at Triple-A. The Cubs should be just fine without him this year.

