Chicago Cubs ‘looking’ at Tigers pitcher for trade; Orioles pitcher on Wednesday: Report

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said the team would be active in the market for pitching help before the trade deadline on July 31. The Cubs held a four-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Chicago has one of the league’s most potent offenses, scoring the second-most runs. However, injuries to starting pitcher Justin Steele in some injuries and inconsistency in the bullpen have the Cubs thinking that a trade could help the team make a deep playoff push.

Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are expected to be among the most aggressive clubs at the trade deadline.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in two pitchers

Per Cubs’ insider George Ofman, the team has two players on their radar this week. Chicago is looking at Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin on Wednesday.

“Told Cubs looking at young Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long tonight,” Ofman posted on X. “Zack Eflin tomorrow.”

Zach Eflin and Sawyer Gipson-Long would help with the rotation

Gipson-Long, 27, was activated by the Tigers on June 4 following successful Tommy John surgery in 2024. He also had surgery to repair a left hip labral tear last July. Gipson-Long, a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins, has a career ERA of 2.70 with 26 strikeouts.

Eflin, 31, has a career ERA of 4.21 with 890 strikeouts. The No. 33 pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2012 draft was the AL wins leader in 2023 for the Tampa Bay Rays when he went 16-8 as a starter. Eflin is 5-2 in 2025 with an ERA of 4.47 through 46.1 innings pitched in eight starts. He has 31 strikeouts.

