The Chicago Cubs prospect pool is one of the most talked about farm systems in the league here’s the latest out of the minors.

The Chicago Cubs have been having a good amount of success this season, starting out with a 9-6 record and breakout performances from shortstop Dansby Swanson and third baseman Patrick Wisdom. Also add in the extension given to outfielder Ian Happ and the Cubs are looking to be on a path to contention.

While the main focus is on the major league club right now, the main talk of the offseason and throughout the league is the revamped and reloaded Cubs farm system. As exciting as it was to see the Cubs reload their roster to a more competitive team, the future is going to be the talk of the town this season having a lot of notable performances from prospects. Here’s a look at the top 15 prospects, according to mlb.com, and how they started their season.

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Tennessee Smokies (AA)

Starting the season in the Chicago Cubs AA team, Tennessee Smokies, PCA has been the top prospect for the Cubs since the start of the offseason. Having acquired him via trade that sent Javier Baez to the Mets in 2021, Crow-Armstrong has been lighting up the minors. In eight games played, PCA has posted a slash line of .323/.364/.484 with an OPS of .848 and showing off his speed with two triples.

2. Kevin Alcantara, OF, South Bend Cubs (A+)

Another outfield prospect that could become a trade piece for the Chicago Cubs, Alcantara started the season in the A+ level for the South Bend Cubs. Started off slow but has started to gain steam posting a three extra base hit day that included his second homer of the year. Alcantara has current slash line of .206/.270/.382 and OPS of .653, early in the year numbers will change big time and now that Alcantara has started hitting his stride, expect these numbers to go up. Showing off his power and plus speed Alcantara could become a valuable piece if the Cubs decide to buy at the trade deadline.

No. 2 @Cubs prospect Kevin Alcantara collected three extra-base hits for the @SBCubs … But the long ball always hits different: pic.twitter.com/mBrzuU6v8B — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2023

3. Brennen Davis, OF, Iowa Cubs (AAA)

Another case of early on struggles that are expected to turn around is Davis, the Cubs 2nd round pick in 2018, started the year in AAA where in nine games is currently hitting .121 with a homer. The strikeout number is a bit concerning having struck out ten times in 33 at-bats. Having signed Happ to an extension does give the Chicago Cubs some wiggle room to give Davis time and bounce back but expect him to also be a name to look for as a trade piece come July.

Brennen Davis to straightaway center! The @cubs' No. 3 prospect belts his first dinger of the year for the @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/syGJiLZ93H — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2023

4. Cade Horton, RHP, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (A)

The Chicago Cubs 2022 first round pick out of Oklahoma, Cade Horton made his 2023 debut last week throwing an efficient 2.2 innings in which he struck out five and walked none.

Cade Horton — the @Cubs' 2022 first-rounder — was sharp in his pro debut with @Pelicanbaseball:

2 1/3 IP

2 H

0 R

0 BB

5 K

47 pitches, 30 strikes pic.twitter.com/WxBIcLVCAk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 12, 2023

“Horton quickly regained the velocity but not the command on his fastball, which got hit hard until the playoffs, during which he operated at 94-96 mph and topped out at 98 with carry and armside run. His slider improved significantly after he toyed with adding a cutter before the Big 12 Conference tournament, becoming a wipeout two-plane breaker that parks in the mid-80s and reaches 90 mph. His upgraded slider is much more effective than his low-80s curveball, which he’s still trying to refine.” – Mlb.com

5. Jordan Wicks, LHP, Tennessee Smokies (AA)

A name that could potentially see major league action this season is lefty Jordan Wicks. The 2021 1st round pick for the Chicago Cubs, has made two starts in his 2023 campaign, the second of which he was hit a bit during his 2.2 innings allowing four runs and walking three. The strikeout stuff is still there as seven of the eight outs he recorded in the game were via the punch out.

Jordan Wicks’ changeup is just pure filth pic.twitter.com/bKLTW3E26K — Rich D'Anna (@Richdanna) April 7, 2023

6. Matt Mervis, 1B, Iowa Cubs (AAA)

Talk about adding pressure to a veteran on the roster, Mervis is currently on the heels of the struggling veteran Eric Hosmer to maybe get a call up in the near future. Starting his campaign right where he left off in 2022, Mervis has already belted three homers and posted an OPS of 1.041 with a slash line of .293/.456/.585.

Hosmer, who signed a 1-year-deal with the Chicago Cubs, currently has an OPS of .618. Its starting to become clear that its a matter of when for the Mervis call up but if he keeps those numbers up we could see the big man get a call soon.

New year, same Mash.@Cubs No. 7 prospect Matt Mervis picking up where he left off after his breakout 2022 campaign. pic.twitter.com/7mXRX1yMQF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 1, 2023

7. Ben Brown, RHP, Tennessee Smokies (AA)

At the 2022 deadline, the Cubs pulled some magic dealing two relievers for future starters. One was Hayden Wesneski who is currently with the big league club and posted an impressive outing vs the Athletics on Monday. The second is Ben Brown who was acquired from the Phillies for David Robertson.

Brown has been electric so far in his 2023 campaign, having two starts and striking out 13 in 9 innings pitched. In his first season back following his elbow reconstruction, Brown could be a name that the Cubs might bring up later in the season as mid-rotation guy.

Ben Brown’s day is likely done and it was another strong outing 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K I think we will see him in Chicago by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/cDLtQE1pbu — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) April 16, 2023

8. Jackson Ferris, LHP, ACL Cubs (ROK)

The 2022 first round pick has yet to make his 2023 debut but is expected to be an impact pitcher that could run through the minors. MLB.com posted a breakdown of Ferris:

“When he keeps his mechanics in sync, Ferris displays three plus pitches that can miss bats in the strike zone, the best of which is a 92-95 mph fastball that touches 97 and arrives on a flat approach angle with excellent carry. His best secondary offering is a 75-78 mph curveball that features high spin rates and can be a hammer with 12-6 break at its best. He also shows advanced feel for a mid-80s changeup with fade that should become more consistent as he uses it more often as a pro. “

At 6-foot-4, Ferris could be a fun prospect to watch this season as the Cubs count on a plethora of talent on the mound in the minors.

9. Cristian Hernandez, SS, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (A)

A 19-year-old shortstop that has drawn comparisons to Alex Rodriguez and Manny Machado has started off the 2023 campaign by hitting a slash line of .350/.409/.600 and posting an OPS of 1.009. Hernandez will be a great prospect to keep an eye on as he could move up quickly through the minors and find himself in a situation where he could make the big league roster by the end of the 2024 season.

There’s home run No. 1 for Cristian Hernandez! The @Cubs No. 10 prospect hits a solo homer to center field in the top of the seventh.#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/JQC3Ek749s — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) April 12, 2023

10. Alexander Canario, OF, Iowa Cubs (AAA)

Dealing with an ankle injury in which he had to have surgery to repair, Canario has not made his debut in the 2023 campaign, he is expected to make a full recovery and could be an option for the comes if he comes back to same production he had last season. Here’s a friendly reminder of what he’s capable of:

Alexander Canario. He did it again. 2 today.

31 this year. pic.twitter.com/dWEfxwAzjm — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) August 21, 2022

11. James Triantos, 3B/2B, South Bend Cubs (A+)

A prospect with a bright future and a power bat, Triantos is a big name to keep an eye out for once he returns from injury. The 2021 2nd round pick, underwent surgery in March to repair the meniscus in his right knee, this sidelines him for 6-8 weeks.

Work hard, be confident and don't be afraid to get dirty. On Deck, Episode 4: James Triantos Watch now: https://t.co/9iVik9Q9w6 pic.twitter.com/PPcEvDN2MB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 5, 2023

12. Owen Caissie, OF, Tennessee Smokies (AA)

Arguably the best start to a 2023 for a Cubs prospect the season, Owen Caissie has made sure that everyone knows who he is. In nine games, Caissie has already belted four homers and has posted an OPS of 1.131. Being the fifth outfielder in this entry the Cubs could see Caissie as another trade asset although his played could be exactly what the Cubs could use at the big league level.

3 HRs, 6 RBIs … Owen Caissie have a night! The @Cubs' No. 13 prospect tallies his second career multihomer game — first trifecta — for @smokiesbaseball. pic.twitter.com/oioSJ5h68L — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 13, 2023

13. Daniel Palencia, RHP, Tennessee Smokies (AA)

An electric arm that the Cubs acquired in 2021 for reliever Andrew Chafin, Palencia made his debut last week tossing 3.1 innings and allowing two runs in the process while striking out five. What could end up being a power arm in the bullpen for the Cubs Palencia tosses a fastball that topped out at 102 mph.

He’ll have to prove that he has durability, considering he’s never topped more than 75.1 innings in a season but with an arm like that the Cubs could be looking at a great weapon in the bullpen.

I can't do anything about the camera, but Palencia absolutely ate the first batter of the game with 3 straight fastballs. We know he's hit triple digits last year. Wouldn't shock me if one or more of these were: pic.twitter.com/V79DKibBBH — Michael Ernst (@mj_ernst) April 13, 2023

14. Miguel Amaya, C, Tennessee Smokies (AA)

The 24-year-old prospect out of Panama, has battled through some injuries the past couple of seasons and has started the 2023 campaign in Tennessee. In five games Amaya has posted a slash line .200/.350/.533 so far and belted his first homer of the year.

The question with Amaya has always been if he can remain healthy, that’ll be the main focus here to see if he can come up as the long term option at catcher.

#Cubs No. 15 prospect Miguel Amaya bashed his first long ball of the season in Saturday's victory.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/r19uf45IRB — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 11, 2023

15. Kevin Made, SS, South Bend Cubs (A+)

Rounding up the top 15 in the Chicago Cubs prospect list is shortstop Kevin Made. at 20-years-old, Made has made some noise for his upside despite injuries. Dealing with elbow and hamstring issues, Made has been a great defender and a solid bat.

In the small sample size of seven games, Made has posted a slash line of .217/.333/.261 with an OPS of .594. The inexperience has been a factor and the more at-bats he receives the more impressive numbers he can post.

