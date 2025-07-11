Chicago Cubs’ top prospect is having a scorching hot July

The Chicago Cubs wrapped up their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins, where they dropped two of three games but salvaged the last game off a spectacular performance from Pete Crow-Armstrong. Crow-Armstrong continued to make his case to be the National League’s MVP by hitting two home runs to get him to the 25/25 mark on the season.

PCA and the rest of the Cubs’ offense have gotten them this far, but they add to their pitching staff at the deadline to take that next step. The Cubs have the farm system to acquire a top-of-the-rotation arm and under team control, but it may cost one of their prospects who is having a great July.

Chicago Cubs’ top prospect is having a power surge

Since Matt Shaw and Cade Horton graduated from the prospect list, their top spot went to 23-year-old outfielder Owen Caissie, who is having a very productive season. Caissie, who hails from Canada, is having a great season, hitting .278/.386/.575 for an OPS of .961.

Caissie is known for his power, which grades out at 60/80, and has led to him having 19 home runs on the season. Caissie’s power has been on full display this month, as he homered for the seventh time last night in eight games in July for the Iowa Cubs. Last night’s homer was also Caissie’s third in three games.

“If you make a mistake to this guy, he’s gonna do that to it!”

Owen Caissie (@Cubs) tees off AGAIN, giving him 7 homers in 8 July contests for the Triple-A @IowaCubs“



Caissie will be a valuable trade piece

Caissie finding his swing at the plate couldn’t have come at a better time, as it will only increase his value. The Cubs have a deep outfield, and if they are to sign Tucker to an extension, there will be no room for Caissie on the big league roster.

If the Cubs are serious about winning a World Series, then trading away someone like Caissie for a controllable top-of-the-rotation arm is what they need to do. The Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away now, and Jed Hoyer will have his work cut out for him if he’s to outbid other teams.

