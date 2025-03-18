Chicago Cubs top prospect makes his MLB debut for the 2025 season

The Chicago Cubs dropped their season opener losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.

The Cubs will play tomorrow morning to hopefully split the series.

For the series, the Cubs elevated their top prospect, Matt Shaw, to the 40-man roster and brought him to Japan to make his Major League debut.

Chicago Cubs top prospect debuts in Japan

Shaw was added to the Cubs 40-man roster before the game, which led to right-handed reliever Keegan Thompson getting designated for assignment.

“@Cubs No. 1 prospect and @MLBPipeline‘s No. 19 overall prospect will make his MLB debut at the #TokyoSeries! He’s batting 5th and playing 3B.”

Welcome to the show, Matt Shaw!@Cubs No. 1 prospect and @MLBPipeline's No. 19 overall prospect will make his MLB debut at the #TokyoSeries! He's batting 5th and playing 3B. pic.twitter.com/ZfyvQFOJOg — MLB (@MLB) March 18, 2025

Shaw went 0-4 at the plate but looked good in the field. Shaw did commit an error when he threw a ball away after making a fantastic stop, which allowed the runner to advance to second.

Shaw was given a great spot in the lineup for his debut with manager Craig Counsell entrusting him to hit fifth against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

What we’ve been waiting for. Watch on the Marquee Sports Network App. pic.twitter.com/ogbgmsD5vF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 18, 2025

Shaws impressive spring

Shaw was impressive this spring, which helped land him being added to the travel roster to go to Japan. Subsequently, Shaw was added to the 40-man roster to make his Major League debut.

In six games Shaw had a .313/.421/.375 for an OPS of .796. Shaw also had one double and four RBIs while walking three times.

Shaw entered camp trying to prove he was the man to win the starting third base job, and numbers like this helped his case.

In the lineup tomorrow

Shaw should be in the lineup tomorrow against Roki Sasaki.

However, with Sasaki being right-handed, Counsell could go with Gage Workman since he’s left-handed.

This was a good start for Shaw to get a feel for what a real Major League Baseball season will be like.

