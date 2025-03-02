Chicago Cubs top prospect to make much anticipated debut against the Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs recently dwindled their roster to 54 players after sending four others down to minor league camp in the latest round of cuts.

The Cubs take on their divisional rivals today, the Cincinnati Reds, in a nice little preview of the battles these two teams will have during the regular season.

The Cubs are undefeated this spring and look to keep that trend going with another win today against the Reds.

One interesting factor about today’s games is that the Cubs will feature one of their top prospects making his much-anticipated spring debut.

Chicago Cubs top prospect to make spring debut

Matt Shaw has been on the shelf most of this spring with an oblique strain and has slowly been building himself up to appear in a Cactus League game. According to manager Craig Counsell, Shaw will make his first appearance in a game this spring against the Reds, where he expects Shaw to go out and have fun.

“I just want him to enjoy the day … come back feeling good and have a great day tomorrow.” Craig Counsell on Matt Shaw’s expectations for his first start of spring training.”

Shaw will be batting second and playing third base, according to Bruce Levine, where he could be the full-time starter for the regular season.

Cubs Matt Shaw batting second and playing 3B. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 2, 2025

What to look for in Shaws’ first outing

The most important thing to look for in Shaws debut this spring is how comfortable he’ll look in the box and at third. Given he is working his way back from an oblique strain, it will be key to see if Shaw is playing pain-free.

Another thing to look for during Shaws’ outing is how he will look defensively at third. Some things to watch for: how strong his arm is? Can he make the plays moving to his left and right? How quickly can he transfer the ball from his glove to his hand? Those, amongst other questions, will be critical for Shaw to answer to see if he can make the trip to Japan with the Cubs.

A welcome sign

It’s refreshing to see Shaw making his debut when he could have been another player to start the year on the injured list.

Hopefully, Shaw looks good today, and he doesn’t reaggravate his oblique and can make the trip to Japan.

