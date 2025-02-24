The Chicago Cubs enter spring training looking like a well-oiled machine after getting off to an impressive 3-0 record.

The Cubs enter camp primed to make a postseason run after having a spectacular offseason that saw them trade for a few players to give them legitimate star power. The two most notable names the Cubs added were Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, who came over via trade from the Houston Astros.

Adding Tucker and Pressly, along with other depth pieces will certainly help give the Cubs a good chance to make a playoff run, while also adding to their win total from last year.

One player looking to make his first Opening Day roster and help the Cubs in that effort is one of their top prospects, who currently has an open lane to make the roster.

Chicago Cubs’ top outfield prospect could make the Opening Day roster

One of the Cubs’ top outfield prospects, Kevin Alcántara, is looking to make his first Opening Day roster this season after spending his year in the minor leagues. Alcántara did get a brief cup of coffee in the big leagues, appearing in just three games last season, where he collected his first major league hit. Alcántara is the sixth overall prospect in the Cubs organization and is ranked as the 90th overall prospect in all Major League Baseball.

Alcántara has a great shot at cracking the Opening Day roster by making the most of his opportunities by going 5-8, driving in 3 RBI, and scoring 3 runs. The 6-6 outfielder had his chances of making the roster increase with his fellow prospect Owen Caissie getting sidelined with a groin strain, and the Cubs recently designating outfielder Alexander Canairo for assignment.

Alcántara has a ton of potential

The 22-year-old Alcántara has all the potential to be a future star in the big leagues once he gets a legitimate shot to show off his abilities. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has some decent grades according to MLB.com, with his best grades being power, run, arm, and fielding which all sit at 55/80.

Last season during his time at both Double and Triple-A, Alcántara played in 111 games where he slashed .278/.353/.428 for an OPS of .781. The 188-lb centerfielder also had 14 HRs, 14 stolen bases, and 21 doubles in 421 at-bats.

Alcántara can be a future 20/20 player in the big leagues and has the potential to be a future Gold Glover at all three outfielder positions. According to MLB.com, they write that Alcántara could be in play for a platoon or be a possible backup option in centerfield behind Pete Crow-Armstrong.

“Alcántara, who is ranked No. 90 on Pipeline’s Top 100 list, has an outside shot to crack the Cubs’ Opening Day roster as a bench player who can serve as a righty complement to Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field.”

It is Alcántara’s spot to lose

Nicknamed “the jaguar” by his teammates, Alcántara is starting to get acclimated to being around the mainstays in the Cubs lineup and is showing the ability to be the next core for the Cubs.

Alcántara still has minor league options available and could benefit from another few months down at Triple-A to see if he can put up the same numbers as he did last season.

However, he is more than ready to be brought up and given the chance to be in the big leagues consistently. The only issue that will occur is manager Craig Counsell balancing getting Alcántara into ballgames and getting consistent at-bats, but that’s what Counsell gets paid to do, and he shouldn’t have trouble finding the right spots.

