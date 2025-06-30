This Chicago Cubs crazy trade proposal might not be so crazy after all

The Chicago Cubs have shown the kind of magical spark that usually manifests itself in championship teams. Their placement atop the suddenly deep and competitive NL Central Division is a testament to that, as is the fact that they’re currently sporting the second best record in the National League.

They also, unfortunately, are wearing their glaring weakness like a scarlet letter for all to see.

The problem is pitching. Specifically, starting pitching.

Chicago Cubs, on the hunt for starting pitching

Even before ace Justin Steele was lost for the season due to elbow injury and Javier Assad was shut down because of oblique issues, there were some questions about the rotation. Then, Shota Imanaga was lost for about five weeks with a hamstring strain. Then, Ben Brown imploded. Then, Colin Rea, who started as a brilliant rotation sub in the wake of Steele’s injury, came down to earth.

What’s currently passing for a full five-man Cubs rotation is Imanaga, Matthew Boyd (who’s been brilliant, but hasn’t pitched over 100 innings since 2019), Jameson Taillon (who’s been up and down), Rea, and rookie Cade Horton.

That represents a lot of crossed fingers and wishful thinking when it comes to a starting corps that the team hopes will take them through a pennant race, as well as deep into the postseason.

So, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has reportedly been hot on the trail of available arms to pick up prior to the July 31 trade deadline.

And with these reports come the rumors and proposals from fans and media. The ultimate objective is clear– to round out a playoff-strong starting rotation. The big questions, though, remain– who to target and how much to give up in return.

A big, bold trade proposal

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently posted a trade proposal between the Cubs and the Miami Marlins so audacious that it deserves a platform.

Per Miller:

“Chicago Cubs Receive: RHP Sandy Alcántara and RHP Edward Cabrera. Miami Marlins Receive: OF Kevin Alcantara (Triple-A Prospect, No. 3 in CHC farm system), IF Jefferson Rojas (Single-A Prospect, No. 4 in CHC farm system), RHP Jaxon Wiggins (Double-A Prospect, No. 8 in CHC farm system), RHP Ryan Gallagher (Single-A Prospect, No. 17 in CHC farm system) and IF Yahil Melendez (Single-A Prospect, No. 24 in CHC farm system). What Makes It Outrageous: The sheer magnitude of it. It’s not quite akin to Juan Soto and Josh Bell for what felt like the entire Padres farm system three years ago, but five prospects for two big league pitchers would certainly be a landscape shifter. But it ought to take a near king’s ransom to get arguably the two best Marlins, with Alcantara signed through 2027 while Cabrera will be arbitration-eligible through 2028. Why the Cubs would do it. Well, they need starting pitching. Of the six Cubs who have made at least five starts this season, only Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd have a positive bWAR.”

So, yeah.

Why it actually, kind of, makes sense

But before throwing it into the bin of rejected fantasy proposals, like the recent crazy “Sandy Alcantara for Cade Horton, Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara, and Ronny Cruz” trade idea that elicited a public chuckle from Hoyer, this one is actually worth considering.

Alcantara and Cabrera would be two viable rotation pieces under team control, with Alcantara tied up through 2026 with a team option for 2027 and Cabrera under contract through 2028, who could not only help the team win this year, but for maybe three years to come. They could also provide some rotation security for when Boyd and Taillon become free agent eligible following the 2026 season.

Money-wise, both come at a comparatively reasonable price as Alcantara is pulling in $17.3 million currently and Cabrera is still making under $2 million (although that will change when he becomes arbitration eligible).

You never want to give up five top prospects in one deal, but snatching up two high-end starting pitchers (under team control) in one fell swoop could make such a trade well worth considering.

