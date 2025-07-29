The Chicago Cubs may not be in full-on crisis mode at the moment, but they may be close.

Their starting pitching looks fried and it certainly doesn’t help matters any that the team’s two best starters– Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd– have just registered their worst outings of the season. Those looking down the road may definitely see a pitching crisis ahead.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer, recently signed to a multi-year contract extension, now has less than three full days to address those pitching needs before the July 31 trade deadline.

A multitude of names have been tied to the Cubs over the lest few days and weeks in a multitude of trade proposals, but the most recent name, dug up by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, has some people flat-out scratching their head.

Shane Bieber for the Chicago Cubs?

In a recent ESPN article, the veteran analyst talks up the possibility of the Cubs picking up former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Indians, who is just taking his first steps back from Tommy John surgery last season.

Per Passan:

“Chicago needs to land at least one starting pitcher at this deadline, and the former AL Cy Young winner is very available. He still hasn’t pitched in the big leagues this season, but his stuff has looked crisp during his three minor league outings, according to scouts who have seen him, and the acquisition cost won’t be nearly as prohibitive as that of getting other pitchers. The ceiling, meanwhile, could be every bit as high, and while there’s inherent risk involved with a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery — particularly one with a $16 million player option — it’s a risk a team like the Cubs should feel plenty comfortable taking.”

The 30-year-old righty has a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 minor league innings pitched over his 3 rehab appearances. And, as Passan mentioned, his stuff does look good.

But the two-time All-Star hasn’t thrown a pitch in the majors since his second start of the 2024 season, which ended up being his last start before injury brought him down. If this were to be the Cubs’ ONE starting pitching acquisition in the push to the trade deadline, it would have to be considered a dismal failure built off an incalculably awful gamble.

Making the case for Bieber

There actually could be a case to make for Bieber, though, if he were a secondary or even tertiary starting pitching acquisition.

First, he probably could be had for a relative song.

With the Guardians becoming sellers in the days leading up to July 31 and with Bieber looking at a $16 million player option at the end of this season, the thought is that Cleveland might be eager to unload their former ace. There are question marks attached to any Tommy John recovery. But even if he were fully recovered, Bieber could always opt to play elsewhere next season. If he were to exercise his option and stay in Cleveland, the team would likely be facing a scenario next season where they’d have to trade him before losing him to free agency.

So, if you’re the Guardians, why not ditch the drama, save some money, and get something for him right now?

A gamble with a huge potential payoff

Then, of course, the Cubs would have to make the call on whether to take in Bieber’s contractual entanglements, gambling on his full and healthy return, as they did when they signed Matthew Boyd, also just recovered from Tommy John surgery, to a two-year deal this past offseason. If the bet on Bieber pays off, though, they’d get a steal of a deal on a true ace who could contribute the rest of this season and maybe next season as well.

Again, trading for Bieber wouldn’t be a substitute for going after a Joe Ryan, Mitch Keller, Edward Cabrera, etc. It would be a side deal for the trade price of a side deal, maybe as little as a low-tier top 30 prospect or even less.

It’s certainly something worth considering as the Cubs hunger for pitching en route to a fierce pennant race.

