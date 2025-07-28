Chicago Cubs, still chasing Eugenio Suarez as trade deadline nears?

The Chicago Cubs need pitching. They need starting pitching and they need relief pitching.

That’s the common sense storyline as the team heads towards the July 31 trade deadline, looking to fill roster holes for what they hope to be a deep playoff run. And there’s plenty of buzz out there about Cubs president Jed Hoyer and his crew pursuing arms.

But one persistent story remains in the forefront of Cubs news and rumor– the team’s interest in Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Chicago Cubs, still in hot pursuit of Eugenio Suarez?

The rumor had cooled down a bit, but then MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez stoked up the heat again over the weekend with this:

“Sources indicate that the Cubs are pursuing Eugenio Suárez more intensely than any other team.”

That news flew in the face of reports that the Cubs were drifting away from Suarez, choosing to save their trade capital prospects for pitching targets.

Rodriguez’s report, though, was in line with others were saying about Chicago’s apparent continued interest in Suarez, despite a recent offensive turnaround from rookie third baseman Matt Shaw.

Per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic:

“Shaw’s improvement won’t end the Cubs’ pursuit of All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez, according to a source briefed on the club’s discussions. But it is a potentially significant development as the Cubs work through the cost-benefit analysis of any possible deals with the Arizona Diamondbacks and other sellers.”

While Shaw is batting .444 since the All-Star break, with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs, there’s no doubt the Cubs would love to add Suarez’s elite right-handed power bat to their already-potent lineup. Bringing the veteran aboard would appear to be a no-brainer– depending on the asking price.

Steep price for a rental

Suarez will be a free agent at the end of this season and Hoyer is said to be reluctant to trade any top prospects for rental players.

Plus, apparently, the Diamondbacks are asking for whole lot in return.

Last week, the New York Yankees turned away from Suarez talks and opted to trade for the more reasonably priced third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.

The Milwaukee Brewers are also interested in Suarez and, per MLB insider Hector Gomez, Arizona is asking for a haul:

“SOURCE: The Brewers emerge now as a top suitor for Diamondbacks third baseman All-Star Eugenio Suárez. Prospects like RHP Logan Henderson, RHP Brett Wichrowski, and 2B Josh Adamczewski are involving in the proposal trade. Mariners, Cubs and Phillies still show a lot of interest in him.”

Henderson is the Brewers’ no. 5 prospect, Wichrowski is no. 25, and Adamczewski is no. 14. That’s three top 25 prospects for a rental and probably a price too steep to pay from the perspective of the Cubs front office.

Pressure to pull the trigger

But could the Cubs be pushed to overpay for Suarez in an effort to keep him from the division rival Brewers and also division rival Cincinnati Reds, who also have interest in the power hitter?

Maybe.

MLB insider Jon Heyman, in a Monday morning appearance on 670 The Score, talked up the possibility of Chicago acquiring Suarez:

“The Cubs have as good of a chance as anybody, and he fits them perfectly. I would not be shocked if he is a Cub.”

With the pressure on and competition fierce from multiple teams, anything can happen before the Thursday afternoon trade deadline. Stay tuned.

