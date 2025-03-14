Chicago Cubs: Could there be another great purge at the 2025 trade deadline?

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of moves this offseason, all in the name of making postseason play for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season.

The biggest move, of course, was adding multi-tool all-star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the team via trade with the Houston Astros.

The team also picked up closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros in a separate trade.

Rehabbed lefty starter Matthew Boyd came to the team via free agency, as did co-starting catcher Carson Kelly. The bullpen also got major reinforcement with the addition of Ryan Brasier, Caleb Thielbar, Colin Rea, and Eli Morgan. Even some high-quality utility men were acquired in the persons of Jon Berti and Vidal Brujan.

Big Moves, Big Expectations

The roster makeover was enough to have experts and analysts declaring the Cubs the definitive favorites to win the NL Central division. The PECOTA projections from Baseball Prospectus sees the Cubs reaching 91 wins (third best in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves) and finishing 11 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

But this is baseball. Things can go sideways in a heartbeat and all of a team’s best laid plans could fall to the side of the road very quickly.

Plus, Cubs fans are pretty much conditioned to be skeptics and cynics.

So, what happens if, for whatever the reason, Chicago finds itself in a hole and out of realistic contention as the trade deadline approaches? Could we be in for another Great Cubs Purge, like the one in 2021?

The Great Purge of 2021

In that year, after non-tendering Kyle Schwarber and trading Yu Darvish in the offseason, the Cubs dealt key World Series figures Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez. They would also trade away Craig Kimbrel, Joc Pederson, and Andrew Chafin at, or near, the trade deadline.

It was an unprecedented talent dump and an instant announcement to the world that the team was moving drastically in another direction.

So, could the Cubs have another Great Purge? It’s actually pretty likely, under the right (or wrong) circumstances.

The team has several veteran players who will be eligible for free agency within the next couple of years and a couple notable ones who will be eligible after this coming season. The Cubs farm system is also loaded with high-end major league-level talent looking for playing time in the big leagues.

It’s not too much of a jump to conclusion to say that the organization might be looking for the opportunity to swap out big-money veterans for young, hungry (and cheap) youngsters.

But Who Would Be Purged From The 2025 Chicago Cubs?

So, here’s a look at who could be dealt at the trade deadline on a derailed Cubs team and who could take their place.

Jameson Taillon

The veteran right-hander has two years of contract left and could be an attractive mid-rotation piece for a contending team desperate for starting pitching. There’s already been some unsubstantiated media buzz about Taillon going to the Yankees for a high-value Triple-A arm, but any such deal would probably only happen at the trade deadline– and if the Cubs don’t need Taillon themselves.

Top pitching prospect Cade Horton could be moved to the majors if Taillon gets dealt. Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks could also fill his spot in the rotation.

Ryan Pressly

The Cubs picked up their new closer from the Houston Astros after whiffing on free agent Tanner Scott. If the 36-year-old is having a good year and the Cubs are out of contention, Pressly, who will become a free agent at the end of this season, would likely be dealt to a contender after approving such a deal to override the no trade clause in his contract.

If that happens, 24-year-old Porter Hodge would be moved back into the closer role he filled at the end of the 2024 season.

Kyle Tucker

You’d want to believe that, with the money saved in this purge, the Cubs would invest it into extending Tucker as a building block veteran. But, no, he’ll also be dealt to a contender.

The Cubs would then bring up Kevin Alcantara or Owen Caissie to take Tucker’s outfield spot.

Ian Happ/Seiya Suzuki

Either or both of these Cubs mainstays, eligible for free agency at the end of the 2026 season, could be traded if they chose to disregard the no trade clause in their contracts.

The opening would provide an opportunity to outfield prospects Kevin Alcantara or Owen Caissie, as well as talented 21-year-old catcher/designated hitter and batting savant Moises Ballesteros.

Nico Hoerner

Hoerner, who is free agent-eligible after the 2026 season, is good, steady, and reliable. He’d also be an attractive middle infield anchor to a team in contention.

Prospect James Triantos, who profiles as a similar player with a similar up side, could be brought up to take the Cubs’ second base gig.

The Cubs could conceivably get quite a haul of young talent in a 2025 purge, while also opening the door to already-existing top prospects.

They would, however, prefer to be buyers and not sellers (contenders and not disappointments) at the trade deadline.

