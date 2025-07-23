Chicago Cubs reportedly pursuing team controlled pitchers at deadline, drifting from Eugenio Suarez

The Chicago Cubs have had an excellent 2025, but it’ll all be for naught if they can’t shake the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers and can’t head into the postseason without filling some key roster holes.

That’s why the run-up to this year’s trade deadline has been such a hot topic for discussion.

The Cubs have the prospects to barter for what they need by July 31. They have the money to pick up the cost of any stars they may add. Reportedly, they also have the aggressive mindset to pursue who they want.

But, realistically, people are who they are and, much more often then not, things play out as expected. In the case of the Cubs, that means president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer being crafty, creative, and a bit conservative, careful not to overpay for acquisitions. In the case of the Ricketts family ownership, that means being reluctant to pay top dollar for top-dollar acquisitions, necessitating Hoyer’s need to be crafty, creative, and conservative.

Chicago Cubs playing it safe with trade deadline deals?

This points to the incoming haul at the trade deadline this year not being filled with marquee names or all-stars and that most every deal may be cut with an eye on the Cubs future.

By all accounts, the team is focused on additions with years of team control, especially when it comes to urgently needed starting pitching. The philosophy being, of course, that if they have to give away some top prospects, like no. 1 Owen Caissie, they want more than rentals.

Recent reports suggest that they are especially interested in Miami Marlins righty Edward Cabrera, who is under team control until 2028.

Luckily for the Cubs, there may be several good, team-controlled first-half-of-rotation starters available this year. Aside from Cabrera, there is the Pirates’ Mitch Keller, the Twins’ Joe Ryan, the Nationals’ Mackenzie Gore, and the extreme longshot of the Royals’ Kris Bubic. The Rays’ Taj Bradley and Jeffrey Springs of the A’s may also be dangled out there, as well as the project of quick-fixing the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara.

Whatever the case, buzz definitely seems to be trending away from rentals and towards 2025 assets who can also serve as building blocks for the future.

Cold water on Eugenio Suarez rumors?

And, speaking of rentals, the biggest name among trade bait rental position players, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez, is looking less and less likely to be headed to Chicago.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, in a recent appearance on the Kap and J. Hood ESPN Radio show, threw cold water on the hot rumors of the Cubs possibly adding Suarez’s much sought-after elite power bat to an already potent lineup.

Third base is not the priority

Instead, Rogers talked up the likelihood of the team going one level below Suarez in their pursuit of help at third base.

“I don’t think they’re going to hit the home run at third base,” Rogers said. “I think they’re going to go secondary kind of available guy like a Ryan McMahon [from the Colorado Rockies]…replacing the number 9 hitter [isn’t a priority]. They are much more focused on starting pitching.”

The left-handed hitting McMahon, who is under team control through 2027, would be used in a platoon with Shaw at third. An elite defender with good pop, his batting average is down this season, but he would still represent an upgrade from the offense the Cubs are currently getting from third base.

If the Cubs were to “just” get Cabrera and McMahon by July 31, would that be considered a success? That would likely be the most conservative of possible deadline hauls, but it might be enough to get the team where it needs to go.

Fans, however, are hoping for more.

