Chicago Cubs: What would a trade for Eugenio Suarez cost the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs currently sit atop the NL Central Division, but they just can’t shake the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers, who (as of this writing) remain just one game behind.

And not only do the Cubs have to stave off the rise of the Brewers, they also have to fortify their roster in a bid to be even more playoff-ready should they make the postseason.

With that in mind, the Cubs front office, headed by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, is said to be aggressively pursuing deals prior to the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

The Chicago Cubs trade deadline wish list

Heading up Chicago’s wish list is a strong top-of-rotation starter to bolster a rotation that has been battered and strained by injury. Right below that, however, is an impact third baseman to replace rookie Matt Shaw, who has become a lineup liability.

Rumors have been flying about the Cubs possibly pursuing a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed elite power hitter Eugenio Suarez.

The idea of adding the bat of Suarez to an already potent Cubs lineup is making fans giddy, and rightfully so. A league-topping offense acquiring a hitter on pace to smack 50+ home runs would be insane.

Eugenio Suarez? But for how much?

But what would such a deal look like? What would the Cubs have to give up to acquire the free agency-bound Suarez as a 3-month rental?

The Diamondbacks, with a crop of veterans collectively headed into free agency this offseason, have been declared sellers by MLB insider Bob Nightengale, per his sources:

“The Arizona Diamondbacks, muddling along around .500, will definitely be sellers at the trade deadline according to rival executives, believing they have no choice if they want to compete in 2026.

‘I don’t see a world they don’t sell,’ one GM said. ‘They have so many holes, and so many free agents.’”

The problem for the Cubs is that they will have to compete with teams like the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and even the division rival Brewers for Suarez. The deadline competition will raise the asking price considerably.

Arizona is said to be looking for young, high-end pitchers (or pitching prospects), something which currently is in limited supply within the Cubs’ farm system.

Without the competition, the Cubs could probably get by with a package of lesser prospects for Suarez. But in this seller’s market, acquiring the All-Star power hitter could mean parting ways with at least one of the system’s top pitching prospects such as Jaxon Wiggins or the recently reactivated Brandon Birdsell, along with another top 25 prospect.

Other plans, other costs

There’s also been talk that Chicago has discussed a multi-player deal with the Diamondbacks that might include right-handed free agency-bound starting pitchers Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly.

If that turns out to be the case, Wiggins AND Birdsell could be sent to Arizona or, possibly, one of the two, along with a package of prospects

Also according to reports, though, the Cubs are pursuing non-rental trade targets with years of team control. In that case, Arizona might be out of the picture and the Cubs trade bait may shift from pitching prospects to top position player prospects, with young, fringe major league assets like Ben Brown in the mix.

The Cubs have a deep farm system, especially at the higher levels, and it’s expected that some of their top young assets will definitely be traded in this pursuit of a deep 2025 playoff run.

Whatever the case, though, the days leading up to the trade deadline should be interesting ones.

