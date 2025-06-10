Chicago Cubs: 3 tweaks to make alongside the big trade acquisition

The Chicago Cubs declared themselves to be “all-in” this past offseason when it came to making the playoffs.

The team hasn’t made the postseason since the abbreviated 2020 season and hasn’t actually won a playoff game since 2017.

This year, spearheaded by the acquisition of multi-tool right fielder Kyle Tucker, the Cubs front office went about retooling the team and optimizing it for what they hoped to be a deep playoff run in 2025.

So far, the efforts have worked as Chicago sits atop the NL Central Division and looks to be a serious postseason team.

But needs have arisen and concerns abound.

Chief among those needs and concerns is starting pitching. The Cubs lost lefty ace Justin Steele to elbow injury for the season back in April. Then, in early May, they lost lefty co-ace Shota Imanaga to a hamstring injury (Imanaga just had his first rehab outing on Monday). Prior to the season, they also lost fifth starter Javier Assad, whose return date remains a question mark.

So, obviously, the primary target for the Cubs is starting pitching, specifically a high-end starting rotation piece to replace Steele. It’s predicted that the front office will be aggressive in that big-ticket pursuit prior to the trade deadline on July 31st.

Bet there are other team needs to be addressed, needs which would require little more than a few tweaks.

Here are three ideas for pre-trade deadline acquisitions– to go along with the BIG one– the Cubs might be wise to explore.

Swapping Utility Men

The Baltimore Orioles recently DFA’d utility man Emmanuel Rivera and Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball believes that swapping Vidal Brujan out for the 5-year veteran would be a plus move for the Cubs.

Per Trueblood:

“Let’s be honest here. Maybe Vidal Bruján is a trifle more broadly talented than Emmanuel Rivera, but in practice, he’s a worse player—especially for the current Chicago Cubs. The Cubs need a righty batter who can occasionally work their way on base without being deployed as a pinch-runner, and one who can capably handle the hot corner with the glove…Cubs fans wish that either Bruján or Jon Berti met those descriptions, right now, they don’t…Emmanuel Rivera does, though.”

Rivera is more of a third base/first base utility man, which would suit the team’s needs, and is also slightly better with the bat, with a lifetime .243 batting average, although, obviously, he wasn’t good enough for the Orioles’ taste.

A Back-Of-Rotation Veteran Starter

Robert Murray of Fansided speculates that veteran Rich Hill’s contractual realities may meet the Cubs’ pitching needs right at the perfect time.

Per Murray:

“Rich Hill has an opt-out on June 15 in his contract with the Kansas City Royals, a source tells FanSided. Hill, 45, most recently pitched in the majors with the Boston Red Sox last season. Hill would represent an intriguing, low-cost option for teams seeking veteran pitching. If he makes it to the majors, he would easily be the oldest player in MLB (Justin Verlander, 42, is the current oldest). If he pitches for the Royals’ major-league team, he would tie Edwin Jackson’s record of playing for his 14th team.”

Hill, a former Cub, would bring 20 years of major league experience to the team and a depth of postseason experience. Nobody would seriously consider him as a front-of-rotation, or even mid-rotation, starter at this point, but he could be a back-of-rotation asset, bringing a calm and a savvy that rookie Cade Horton and sophomore Ben Brown wouldn’t. At the very least, he could be a budget inning-eater, spot starter.

The Chicago Cubs and an outfield reunion?

The Cubs have a stellar outfield, but not much backup behind the three starters– Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Ian Happ. DH Seiya Suzuki can fill in as a capable corner outfielder. Beyond that, utility infielder Vidal Brujan is the only backup option. The Cubs need a viable fourth outfielder, especially as the season grows longer and players need breathers from the daily grind.

Andrew Wright of Newsweek believes that the Cubs would do well to pursue a reunion with outfielder Mike Tauchman, who’s currently playing with the crosstown rival White Sox.

Per Wright:

“He is batting .297 with three home runs and a .957 OPS in 19 games and 67 at-bats so far this season. Those numbers are well above his .250 average and .732 OPS in his two seasons with the Cubs. Tauchman could provide much more depth than Brujan has given Chicago, and his familiarity with the players and the organization could make him a critical player not only on the field, but in the locker room as well.”

The 34-year-old, who is a Chicago-area native, was a fan favorite and a clutch asset during his two years with the Cubs. He can also play solid defense at all three outfield positions. In a trade with the last place Sox, he could probably be acquired for a small return.

If/When the BIG trade for a starting pitcher gets made, the Cubs should be ready for a legitimate deep playoff drive. Filling some of the smaller holes on the team should make them even more ready.

