The Chicago Cubs have departed to Japan, taking 31 players with them as they begin their regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18 and 19. Not included in the group of non-roster invitees heading overseas was outfielder Travis Jankowski. He signed a minor league deal with the team in February and had been competing for a roster spot.

This spring, Jankowski received 13 at-bats in which he collected three hits and three runs batted in. The 33 year old, 10 year MLB veteran, is coming off a 2024 season where he posted a dismal 48 OPS+ through 207 plate appearances with the Texas Rangers. The year prior, he served as the Rangers fourth outfielder and made the post-season roster as they won the World Series.

Travis Jankowski is no longer with the Chicago Cubs

With Jankowski left off the Japan travel roster, he either elected to opt out of his minor league deal or was released and has since signed with the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs have not formally announced which of these actions occurred.

Jankowski is one of several players now in the White Sox organization hoping for a bounce back season. They likely offer his best chance of making it back to the big leagues. Had he stuck with the Cubs, the odds of him getting called up were slim.

