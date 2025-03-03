Chicago Cubs veteran outfielder speaks highly on more than just the team’s talent

With the National League being as loaded as possible for the 2025, the Chicago Cubs have their work cut out for them in their pursuit of October glory. The Dodgers have assembled arguably the best team ever on paper and the rest of the NL West as a whole should not be counted out by any means when looking at the pennant chase down the line. The Mets and Braves will be usual threats as well out of the NL East after New York appeared in the NLCS a season ago and Atlanta will be much healthier this year.

The Cubs front office made sure that they did what they could this offseason in addressing the overall depth of the squad. Having consistency in the bullpen was a rough spot for the team in 2024, and Jed Hoyer made a few moves in hopes of shoring up in the stable for this year.

Trading for Ryan Pressly, Ryan Brasier and Eli Morgan should put the bullpen in a much better place this year with Porter Hodge ready to roll for his first full big league season. With the youth movement getting closer to being in full swing for the Cubs, exciting things are on the horizon for the 2025 campaign. One of the newer veteran additions to the team had positive things to say about more than just the on field abilities of this group.

Travis Jankowski speaks highly of the Chicago Cubs culture

Jankowski talked over the weekend about how the Cubs not only have great talent in their clubhouse entering the 2025 season, but how the culture is as good as it gets.

“I think that the culture in this clubhouse is a championship culture and the talent speaks for itself,” Jankowski said.

The 33-year-old would know a thing or two about being in the presence of a championship culture, as he was a member of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers. Jankowski was also with the Rangers in 2024 and played 104 games with the club.

Jankowski slashed .200/.266/.242 with one homer, 12 runs driven in and 11 stolen bases last year. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs last month and his invite to Spring Training puts him in the running to make the Opening Day roster. While it’s unknown if Jankowski will make the team or not, it’s good to hear his positive reviews of the chemistry in the clubhouse just in Spring Training alone.

The Chicago Cubs have a clear path to October

The Cubs are seen as the favorites to win the NL Central crown this season. They haven’t won a division title since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, but this year might be their best chance in a long time to win it. While the National League as a whole will be super competitive, Chicago’s way into the playoffs could be way less grueling compared to their out-of-division counterparts.

Bringing in a big name bat like Kyle Tucker will do wonders for the Chicago Cubs as he’s the closest thing they have had to a pure superstar since the prime Kris Bryant days. Even though the front office missed out on a handful of key free agents this offseason, they still found a way to make major improvements to the roster. The team will have to rely on prospects like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw to step up in 2025 if they want to do more than just win the division.

