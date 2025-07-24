Chicago Cubs ‘working hard’ on landing 2 pitchers: Report

The Chicago Cubs are scrambling to try and execute a move to add pitching and hitting help to the roster with a week to go before the trade deadline.

The Cubs sit one game back from the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central with a 60-42 record. Following their trade for Kyle Tucker in the offseason, Chicago is expected to go all-in to win a World Series this season.

Amid rookie Matt Shaw’s struggles at the plate and numerous injuries to the rotation and bullpen, the Cubs are expected to trade for a pitcher and another bat.

The Chicago Cubs are looking at two pitchers

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Chicago is looking at Baltimore Orioles right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and Tampa Bay Rays right-handed relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks.

“Cubs working hard on acquiring bullpen pitchers,” Levine posted on X. “Orioles Seranthony Dominguez and Tampa’s Pete Fairbanks have been discussed. Tampa still a bit reluctant due to injuries for other pen pitchers.”

Cubs working hard on acquiring bullpen pitchers.Orioles Seranthony Dominguez and Tampa’s Pete Fairbanks have been discussed.Tampa still a bit reluctant due to injuries for other pen pitchers. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) July 24, 2025

Dominguez, 30, has a 3.32 ERA in 42 appearances and 40.2 innings pitched in 2025.

Fairbanks, 31, has a 2.84 ERA in 39 appearances and 38.0 innings pitched in 2025.

On Wednesday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that he didn’t believe Chicago was close to finalizing any deal soon.

“Honestly, it feels like the whole industry is not close on anything…The deadline creates the action,” Counsell said via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

The Cubs have until July 31 to make something happen.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs: Help! “Desperate” Cubs pursuing new and old pitching targets Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE