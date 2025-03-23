The Chicago Cubs pitching staff will be down three players to begin the year. Javier Assad is already on the injured list due to an oblique strain. Luke Little, who sustained a LAT injury last year, is healthy, but the team elected to take things slow with him this spring and as a result he will begin the year in Triple-A. Most recently, Tyson Miller was announced to have an injury requiring a trip to the injured list.

Tyson Miller is heading to the injured list (report)

According to Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune, Miller is dealing with left hip impingement and as a result will be sent to the injured list. Miller was on the Cubs 26-man active roster against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he did not make an appearance. He did pitch in the exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers.

This spring, Miller struggled mightily. Through 4.2 innings of work he allowed nine earned runs. To make matters worse, at times his fastball velocity was down to 88 MPH.

What does this mean for the Chicago Cubs?

A year ago, Miller was a big part of the Cubs bullpen. He came over via trade from the Seattle Mariners and posted a 2.15 ERA over 50.1 innings while also racking up 14 holds and a save. His presence will be missed, but the hope is that Chicago’s revamped bullpen will be able to hold things down in his absence.

Miller’s injury, reportedly requiring a trip on the injured list, will open up another spot on the domestic opening day roster. The likely favorite to claim this spot is Ben Brown. Brown could be used as the team’s fifth starter or operate as a swingman/reliever. If the spot doesn’t go to Brown, then Colin Rea would begin the year in the starting rotation.

While the Cubs have not yet officially announced that Miller is being sent to the injured list, it’s likely that his hip issue will start off as a 15 day injured list move. This is important because it would not free up a 40-man roster spot, in which non-roster invitee Brad Keller is one player the team may be looking to retain.

