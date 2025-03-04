The Chicago Cubs have some decisions to make in regard to which relievers they roll out on the Opening Day roster. Of the pitchers in the running, Tyson Miller, Julian Merryweather, and Keegan Thompson are all out of minor league options. From this group, Miller has been off to a dreadful start this spring.

This spring, Miller’s first three outings have been terrible, resulting in six earned runs over 2.1 innings pitched. Additionally, during his most recent game his fast ball velocity was down a tick and a half (88 MPH) when compared to last year’s average (89.6). Here’s how he has fared each time:

February 24: 0.2 IP, 1H, 2BB, 2ER

February 28: 1.0 IP, 2H, 1BB, 1ER

March 3: 0.2 IP, 5H, 0BB, 4ER

Tyson Miller was excellent for the Cubs in 2024

Last year, Miller was a mid-season pickup who was acquired via trade with the Seattle Mariners. 2024 ended up being the best season of his career as he posted a 2.32 ERA over 62.0 innings. The bulk of his innings (50.1) came with the Cubs in which he had a 2.15 ERA, recorded 14 holds, and one save.

What to make of these early struggles?

Say what you will about spring training results, but for relievers who don’t have a long track record of MLB success there is some stock that has to be taken into their performances during February/March. With Miller not getting a large big league sample size until last year, the lack of results he has seen early on does raise some eyebrows. However, it’s too early to draw any conclusions, so hopefully he rebounds in his next few outings, tosses some scoreless frames, and looks much sharper.

