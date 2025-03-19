Chicago Cubs: MLB umpries under fire for 2 blown calls (totaling 3 runs) in 6-3 loss to Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs are set to leave Japan with more questions than answers about their roster after starting the season 0-2. The Cubs bats were silent in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Wednesday, the Cubs couldn’t match the firepower of the defending World Series champs (who were without eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts) in a 6-3 loss in front of 42,367 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

The Cubs were victims of two horrible calls in the game that wound up netting the Dodgers the three-run difference in the final score.

The Chicago Cubs were victims of two missed calls

Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernández hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning after a missed strike three call by home plate umpire Alan Porter. The home run put Los Angeles up 5-1 on the Cubs.

Kike Hernandez just hit a home run because of a missed strike call. 2nd game of the season and it’s already an issue. Pitch 4 should’ve been called a strike. Sasaki got a strike 3 call on Busch with the same pitch, how come Steele didn’t… pic.twitter.com/zJTYBpTljp — Jayson Baker (@jaysonbaker190) March 19, 2025

A gift to Shohei Ohtani?

The Cubs would score a run in the bottom of the fourth, but any momentum Chicago gained was crushed by a home run from star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning. The home run appeared to have occurred from fan interference.

This Shohei Ohtani home run stands after review — checking for fan interference — in Tokyo. ⚾️🤔 Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski on the Dodgers-Cubs call for FS1. 📺🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/kBADMlZ7Ly — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2025

Per MLB.com, the overwhelmingly Dodgers faithful in the Tokyo Dome loved the decision after the review, which gave Ohtani a home run after the ball “deflected off a fan.” Via MLB.com:

"There was some initial confusion when the ball dropped back onto the field, but the crowd erupted with excitement once the home run call was made. "Following a crew chief review, the call was confirmed, with a replay showing that the ball had deflected off a fan. Ohtani joined Hideki Matsui (March 31, 2004) as the only Japanese-born players to go deep in a regular-season Major League game at Tokyo Dome." Cubs fans were upset with the calls Many MLB fans and Cubs fans were upset by both calls. Some fans believe the MLB gave Ohtani the home run because of his star power in Japan. "Shohei was never being denied a homer in the Tokyo Series," wrote a fan. "Best part is no one is going to talk about this and everyone will move on once the game ends. Clear as can be fan interference. MLB is treating a regular season game like it's an exhibition game. This can't happen," posted another. "I mean they've already covered up and shifted blame away from their golden child for gambling, so gifting him an undeserved home run is actually small potatoes by comparison," argued a fan. "Clear fan interference.," posted another. "Not an ideal performance all around by the Cubs, but some tough luck in this game. Kiké Hernandez hits a two run homer after a missed strike three call, and an Ohtani homer stands despite what looked to be fan interference. That's a rough way to be losing by 3," wrote a fan. "Couldn't be more rigged, everyone forgets the missed called 3 strike on kike Hernandez then he proceeds to hit a 2 run tank," believes one fan.

