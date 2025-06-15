Chicago Cubs pitching injury update: 2 imminent returns, 1 possible loss, and a big mess brewing

The Chicago Cubs have clubbed their way into first place in the NL Central Division, currently holding a 5.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers as of this writing.

Much of the team’s early success can be attributed to a potent and versatile offense. The pitching, on the other hand, has fought its way into not being a liability and currently sits at about the league average level.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell and his staff have managed to turn a ragtag crew of relief arms– many, castoffs from other teams– into one of the stingiest bullpens in the league. The starting rotation, meanwhile, has held as steady as can be expected after losing ace Justin Steele for the season following elbow surgery and co-ace Shota Imanaga for about five weeks now with a tricky hamstring injury.

But Chicago’s pitching staff is facing a few more uncertainties in the immediate future and a potential, proverbial line drive off the shin in the coming days.

First, the bad news.

Drew Pomeranz to be monitored for ‘back tightness”

According to the Chicago Tribune, lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz felt “back tightness” in his one-inning scoreless outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. With this latest appearance, the comeback asset, in his first season in the majors since 2021, has now thrown 18.1 scoreless innings this season since coming over from the Seattle Mariners in late April.

The 36-year-old Pomeranz has a long history of injury (contributing to his absence from the major league scene), so any sort of physical complaint has to raise some big red flags for the Cubs, who will monitor his situation.

If Pomeranz has to be placed on the IL, Porter Hodge could be brought up to take his roster spot.

Porter Hodge is lights out in first rehab, opens door to uncertainty

The 24-year-old Hodge had his first rehab outing for the Iowa Cubs, pitching a clean and scoreless inning on 14 pitches this past Friday. He reportedly felt good after his first outing since hitting the IL on May 18 with a left oblique strain and is set for another appearance on Tuesday.

Pomeranz going out and Hodge coming up would put the team in a tight spot when it comes to bullpen maneuverings. Currently, only closer Daniel Palencia has minor league options and, obviously, he’s not going anywhere. Hodge also has options, so if he makes it back to the major league roster in place of an injured Pomeranz and he pitches well, somebody good and reliable may have to be lost to make room for a returning Pomeranz.

Pomeranz/Hodge decisions will have to be made a little bit down the road, but the lack of bullpen flexibility due to limited minor league options was an issue facing the team before the start of the season. It will become a bigger issue as the season advances, especially if/when Eli Morgan and Javier Assad return and if/when Ben Brown or Colin Rea get moved to the bullpen.

Shota Imanaga dominates in second rehab outing

When it comes to the starting rotation, there’s good news and less general confusion.

Shota Imanaga had his second rehab appearance since being placed on the IL May 5 with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old lefty threw four scoreless innings on Saturday in an Arizona Complex League game, giving up three hits and striking out four.

Plans for the Japanese star’s rehab have yet to be announced, but it’s believed that he’s not too far away from a big league return (with a Triple-A start reportedly planned next). Imanaga’s return will push one of the current starters, likely Brown or Rea, to the bullpen or, in Brown’s case, possibly back to Triple-A.

Some important pitching roster decisions will soon have to be made by the Cubs.

