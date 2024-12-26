Chicago Cubs Urged to Explore Acquisition of AL Pitching Ace For 2025 Season

The Chicago Cubs’ stated priority this offseason was starting pitching. They somewhat addressed that desire when they signed Cleveland Guardians left-hander Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract a couple of weeks back.

Many see Boyd, however, as a Cubs front office trademark low-risk/high-reward budget deal for, at best, some middle-of-rotation or back-of-rotation depth.

If that’s the case, then the team is still in the market for a starter. And that probably IS the case since the Cubs are making a play for Japanese star Roki Sasaki and reportedly have feelers into several other possible trades and free agent signings for rotation help.

A Solution to the Chicago Cubs’ Starting Rotation Needs

One of the more intriguing ideas to pop up when it comes to Chicago’s pursuit of starters comes in the form of Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Twins are looking to sell off some assets and have been listening to offers regarding the veteran right-hander.

The seven-year veteran Lopez has been a steady, even-handed presence since becoming a full-time starter in the second half of the 2018 season for the Miami Marlins. Prior to the 2023 season, he was then traded to the Twins, where his solid, steady ways continued. In 2023, he made the AL All-Star Team and finished seventh in Cy Young voting.

2024 was a bit of a down year for the Venezuela native, but he still performed as a high-end starter with a 15-10 record and a 4.08 ERA in 185.1 innings. His 2.5 WAR was his lowest since the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season where he had a 1.4 WAR in eleven starts.

Controllable Years

Most enticing of all for the Cubs is that the soon-to-be 29-year-old Lopez is signed through the 2027 season. Although his $21 million salary may make the Ricketts wince, that figure may turn out to be a budget price for a top-of-rotation starter as free agency prices continue to skyrocket.

The Possible Asking Price for Pablo Lopez

Mark Powell of Fansided believes that Chicago could conceivably bring Lopez home in exchange for outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara and pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins.

Per Powell:

“If Chicago wanted to pivot in a different direction without forfeiting their entire farm system, former Marlins pitcher and current Twins ace Pablo Lopez would be an ideal place to look. The Twins are willing to sell off some assets, and Lopez would retrieve a nice return. Alcantara is a top-100 prospect who could start in the big leagues on Opening Day for Minnesota. Wiggins is the Cubs No. 9 prospect – and they have a strong system, mind you – who could make his way through the Twins system rather quickly. At 23 years old, Wiggins is Chicago’s second-best pitching prospect and only needs reps. This may seem like an overpay for the Cubs, but much like the free-agent market, starting pitching is expensive.”

The option of bringing an arm or two in via trade has become an increasingly appealing alternative for teams like the Cubs, who have an aversion to free agent purchases and a deep farm system to facilitate high-end deals.

The Cubs’ rotation is currently comprised of Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, and Javier Assad, with Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown also in line for a rotation spot. It’s a solid, but potentially shaky crew that could definitely benefit from a solid, dependable presence near the front of the rotation if Chicago is indeed “all in” when it comes to winning the NL Central Division.

