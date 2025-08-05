Chicago Cubs trade deadline roster causality claimed by Baltimore Orioles

The Chicago Cubs added several new players prior to the trade deadline, bringing in utility player Willi Castro and pitchers Taylor Rogers, Andrew Kittredge, and Michael Soroka. Unfortunately, Soroka left his first outing with the team in the second inning with a shoulder injury and will be placed on the injured list.

In order to make room for all these new additions, one player that was removed from the 40-man roster was utility player Vidal Brujan. He specifically was designated for assignment in correspondence to the Willi Castro trade. Brujan has since been claimed by the Baltimore Orioles.

Former Chicago Cubs utility player Vidal Brujan has been claimed by the Baltimore Orioles

Last off-season, the Cubs traded for Brujan by sending first baseman Matt Mervis and cash to the Miami Marlins. Brujan never carved out a significant role with Chicago, appearing in just 36 games. He finished his Cubs tenure with a .523 OPS, 10 total hits, and two stolen bases.

With the Orioles, Brujan could initially see some more playing time than what was available in Chicago as Baltimore traded third baseman Ramon Urias at the deadline. Brujan is a former top 100 prospect, but he has not yet found his footing in the big leagues. How he performs down the stretch run of 2025 will be interesting to monitor.

Willi Castro is now the Chicago Cubs super utility player

With Brujan out and Castro in, Castro will assume the role of super utility player, meaning he is capable of playing all over the field. This year, Castro has appeared in 43 games at second base, 37 in left field, 31 in right field, 14 at third base, five at shortstop, and one in center field. Castro is also an offensive upgrade over Brujan, having a .747 OPS with 10 home runs this season.

