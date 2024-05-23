Could the Chicago Cubs pull off a big trade to add a bat?

The Chicago Cubs offense has cooled down as the weather is heating up ahead of the Summer months and they really could use a boost somehow, especially after another loss on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Braves.

How they get that boost is something to watch.

A report on Wednesday connected the Chicago Cubs to a potential star from an AL East team via trade as rumors are starting to swirl two months before the trade deadline. With the Toronto Blue Jays sitting at 22-26 and dead last in the division, they could part ways with some young talent. And one of those players is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

One AL executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Blue Jays have shopped both Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette:

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” the executive told Feinsand. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

A National League executive tells Feinsand that the Jays could use the duo to overhaul the rostrer.

“Neither of them are off to great starts, but other teams might view them as change-of-scenery guys,” the executive said to Feinsand. “Everyone knows what these guys can do, but that roster might just need a change.”

That’s interesting, coming from two different executives and one from each of the leagues.

But where do the Chicago Cubs come into play in this?

With the Cubs needing some offensive help moving forward this season, they could look to add a big bat for the stretch run. The Cubs are still right there in the NL Central race despite injuries, a struggling bullpen and a lack of offensive firepower.

So going after a big bat would make a lot of sense.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report listed the Chicago Cubs as one of the top 10 landing spots for Guerrero Jr. as of right now. They did have five other teams ahead of the Cubs, for what it is worth:

With trade rumors circulating, we ranked the Top 10 landing spots for Vladdy Jr. 👀 @zachrymer pic.twitter.com/f0LaveVTzw — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 22, 2024

Here is what Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote on the situation for the Cubs and them being a potential landing spot for Guerrero Jr.:

“The Cubs absolutely have the prospect base to go after Guerrero, and he would stabilize the revolving door they’ve had at the DH spot. But relative to, say, upgrading the bullpen, bolstering the offense doesn’t necessarily need be a top priority for these Cubs,” Rymer wrote.

The tricky part in all of this is that Guerrero Jr. and Bichette are both set to be free agents after the 2025 and it appears as if the Blue Jays are asking a lot for either player. Would the Cubs be willing to part with some top prospects to land one of them? That could be the biggest question moving forward.

If they did so, they would need the reassurance that a long-term deal could be reached to stay in the city of Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs would have openings for either as well, especially with the DH. However, Guerrero Jr. being a big lefty power bat would make more sense and could be used at first base and at the DH position.

Will the Cubs make a move? It’s hard to tell at the moment but it’s certainly something to monitor moving forward this Summer especially if the Chicago Cubs offense continues to struggle as it has over the past few weeks this season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE