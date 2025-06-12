Former Chicago Cubs pitcher allegedly gave drugs to Tyler Skaggs, who died of an overdose in 2019

Back in 2019, the Chicago Cubs and the rest of the baseball world were shocked to learn of the death of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was just 27 years old at the time. According to reports back then and since, Skaggs died of a drug overdose.

After his death, Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Angels, was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in Skagg’s passing.

That being said, there was also a wrongful death civil lawsuit brought against the team by members of Skaggs’ family, seeking $210 million in damages. Some of the court documents from this lawsuit have been made public, and do not paint a former Cubs pitcher in a great light.

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Wade Miley Gave Drugs to Tyler Skaggs in 2013

According to a report by Sam Blum of The Athletic, these leaked court documents claim that former Cubs pitcher Wade Miley gave drugs to Skaggs when the two were teammates on the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2013.

“On May 30, the Angels filed a motion for summary judgment, arguing that the Skaggs’s claims should be dismissed. It contained a deposition from the former agent for Skaggs, in which he testified Skaggs had told him he sometimes received prescription drugs from pitcher Wade Miley. Skaggs and Miley were teammates on the Arizona Diamondbacks at the time, and Miley now pitches for the Cincinnati Reds. In his deposition, Ryan Hamill, who is the co-lead of baseball for the Creative Artists Agency, said he became concerned with his client’s drug use in 2013. Hamill testified that he approached Skaggs’ family with concerns, and confronted Skaggs directly about his behavior. “’He came clean,’ Hamill testified. ‘He said he had been using — I believe it was Percocets —and he said he got them through Wade Miley.’ “Miley’s name also came up in the criminal proceedings brought against Kay. In a recorded prison phone call federal prosecutors filed as an exhibit for Kay’s sentencing hearing, Kay told his mother that Miley had been a drug source for Skaggs. “Miley, through his agent, declined to comment. He has not been charged with a crime or formally accused of any wrongdoing. Hamill also declined to comment.”

Miley pitched for the Cubs in 2019, posting a 2-2 record and 3.16 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Chicago that year.

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Wade Miley Has Become an MLB Journeyman

While he is currently pitching for the Reds, Miley toyed with the idea of signing with either the Cubs or Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason, preferring to stay in the National League Central.

Indeed, Miley has spent seven of the past eight seasons in the division, pitching for the Reds, Brewers and Cubs during that time. He did spend 2019 season with the Houston Astros.

Prior to his first sting with Milwaukee in 2018, Miley pitched for the Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles.

This is stark contrast to the career that Skaggs was projected to have at the time of his death. In 2019, Skaggs was in his sixth season with the Angels franchise and was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts.

