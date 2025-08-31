Chicago Cubs urged to pursue castoff World Series pitching hero

The Chicago Cubs, with a probability of making the playoffs estimated at over 99%, have all but guaranteed postseason entry.

The real struggle right now is in keeping their Wild Card top seed, which gives them home field advantage in their first playoff series, and in adding depth for their actual postseason run.

At this point, the only way to acquire impact talent is through a minor league call-up or by signing a player released by another team. The Cubs have already dipped into the latter with the reported acquisition of veteran first baseman Carlos Santana, formerly of the Cleveland Guardians.

However, there is another name out there that may be a good fit —Walker Buehler.

Walker Buehler to the Chicago Cubs?

The Boston Red Sox released the two-time All-Star pitcher on Friday after a poor season that saw him recently moved to the bullpen. With a 5.45 ERA in 112.1 innings, the veteran 31-year-old righty, who was acquired on a one-year/$21 million contract in the offseason, was deemed to be taking up a roster spot better used on a young, rising talent.

“It’s tough, but this is where we’re at,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “I know it didn’t go his way, or our way right? He expected more, and we expected more, but the player, the individual, the baseball knowledge, and I still think he has stuff in the tank…He’s close to get rolling, I guess, it just happens that we ran out of time here.”

The rise and fall

Buehler had been with the Los Angeles Dodgers for his entire career prior to 2025 and was regarded as one of the elite pitchers in baseball. However, season-killing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and a hip injury the following season stalled his career, and he has yet to get back on track.

The Cubs were reportedly interested in signing him this past offseason, but abandoned the pursuit when the asking price got too high.

Even with two consecutive terrible seasons and an injury-abbreviated 2022, Buehler’s career ERA is a respectable 3.56. In 2021, he posted a 16-4 record with a 2.47 ERA over 207.2 innings. He also turned heads in the 2024 World Series as a Dodger, when he pitched 6 shutout innings over two appearances and notched the series-ending strikeout of Alex Verdugo.

The pursuit of late-season arms

The former ace has already been mentioned as a potential fit for the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros, as well as for his old team, the Dodgers. But he also may fit in quite well for the Cubs, given their particular needs.

When it comes to starting pitching, Chicago currently has Jameson Taillon and trade deadline acquisition Michael Soroka on the IL. Matthew Boyd, who is coming off Tommy John surgery and other physical issues, is working on his first full season since 2019. Rookie Cade Horton has already logged more innings this season, between the majors and the minors, than over the course of his entire young professional career.

Adding another arm to spot start and/or work long relief could be a big help to a tired and strained staff. Buehler’s experience would also give him a huge edge over younger, less experienced swing men like Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks. And suppose the Cubs were able to sign him before midnight Monday morning. In that case, he’d also be eligible for the playoff roster, giving them a veteran presence with a lifetime 3.04 ERA in the postseason.

Adding Buehler would cost the Cubs next to nothing– just a tiny sliver of the league minimum salary. Still, the benefits could be big, especially considering the Cubs’ knack for rehabilitating struggling pitchers. At worst, he eats some innings before being cut loose. It’s something to consider, anyway.

