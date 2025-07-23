The Chicago Cubs have had a great start to the second half, having a 4-2 record, and will look to take the rubber match this afternoon versus the Kansas City Royals. The Royals took game one of the series by scoring 12 runs combined between right-handers Ben Brown and Chris Flexen, but came back and took game two on a masterful pitching performance from their All-Star Matthew Boyd.

The Cubs are sending right-hander Colin Rea to the mound today, who has been okay for them this season as a starter, posting a 7-3 record with a 4.27 ERA in 16 starts. However, the Cubs will be without one of their big boppers in their lineup, as he will be on the bench with a knee injury.

The Chicago Cubs will be without one of their big boppers for today’s game against the Royals

The Cubs’ lineup will be a little light today, as Zoe Grossman, a writer and digital producer for Marquee Sports Network, reports that manager Craig Counsell said outfielder Kyle Tucker is “banged up” and will miss today’s game versus the Royals. Grossman adds Tucker should be available for the Cubs game on Friday when they play the Chicago White Sox.

“Per Craig Counsell, Kyle Tucker is just a little “banged up” from taking the foul ball off his knee last night. Counsell is expecting the two days off (today and no game tomorrow) to be enough for Tucker to be back in the lineup on Friday”

Per Craig Counsell, Kyle Tucker is just a little “banged up” from taking the foul ball off his knee last night. Counsell is expecting the two days off (today and no game tomorrow) to be enough for Tucker to be back in the lineup on Friday — Zoe Grossman (@zoe__grossman) July 23, 2025

Tucker fouled an 88-mph fastball from 45-year-old left-hander Rich Hill off his knee in the first inning on a 1-1 count, but stayed in the ballgame and ended up stealing home in the bottom of the seventh inning.



“Kyle Tucker fouled a ball off his right knee, but stayed in the game.”

Kyle Tucker fouled a ball off his right knee, but stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/ald1YWRzcp — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2025

The Cubs need Tucker healthy for a playoff run

Tucker has been one of the Cubs’ MVPs this season, with Boyd and Pete Crow-Armstrong making strong cases to be the other two. Tucker has played in 100 of the Cubs’ 101 games this season and has put up MVP numbers, hitting .275/.383/.493 for an OPS and OPS+ of .876 and 152.

Tucker remaining healthy is crucial if the Cubs continue to survive the gauntlet of the National League. Having all their main stars healthy and ready to go is a must to finish the season in the right place.

