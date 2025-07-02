The Chicago Cubs a little over halfway through the season have a record of 50-35 and hold a two-game lead in the National League Central over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs have been one of the better teams in the National League this season and that can be attributed to them having a strong offense and bullpen.

Having such a strong offense and bullpen, the Cubs could have a few of their player represent them at this year’s All-Star Game. With the All-Star Game only a couple of weeks away, voting on who will be in the game has closed, with the Cubs having a couple of their stars getting the honor of being named an All-Star Game starter.

The Chicago Cubs will have two players start at this year’s All-Star Game

The Cubs have a handful of players deserving of getting the nod to go to this year’s All-Star Game, but none have been more deserving than centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and rightfielder Kyle Tucker. PCA and Tucker were announced to be two of the three starting outfielders for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game. This All-Star selection for Tucker marks his fourth straight All-Star Game appearance and the first time he will start the game.

For PCA, this will mark his first career All-Star Game selection and also be his first time being named as a starter. This season has been a breakout year for the 23-year-old, who leads the National League in WAR and is a candidate to win the National League MVP award.

PCA and Tucker couldn’t be more deserving of an All-Star nomination

PCA couldn’t be more deserving of being named a starter for the All-Star Game, as he is a frontrunner for the MVP award and is having the best season of his young career. PCA in 84 games this season has hit .265/.301/.537 for an OPS and OPS+ of .837 and 136, which are all career highs.

As for Tucker, he is once again putting up All-Star-type numbers and is also a top candidate to win the National League MVP award. Tucker, who has also played 84 games, has hit .290/.393/.533 for an OPS and OPS+ of .926 and 165.

