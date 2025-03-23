Chicago Cubs former star looking to energize Cubs NL Central rivals from new position

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with Willson Contreras at the end of the 2022 season. By many accounts, they made the decision to move on from their World Series catcher well before they let him walk out the proverbial door as a free agent and into the arms of the division rival St. Louis Cardinals.

And while that call didn’t immediately come back to bite them, there’s still a chance that it might.

The 32-year-old Contreras, who was the Cubs’ catcher for seven seasons before serving in that capacity for the Cardinals the last two, has now been transitioned into a full-time first baseman.

Cardinals Move Former Chicago Cubs Star To First Base

The move has apparently brought a burst of energy to a St. Louis team this spring looking for an energy source. It’s been a rejuvenating move for both Contreras and the squad in general.

Headed into the offseason, the Cardinals were unsure and undecided, teetering on whether they wanted to work with the talent they got to push for a playoff run in 2025 or devote themselves to a full rebuild. The front office settled on a mixed approach after parting ways with some veterans and asking the others if there was any interest in moving on to other teams.

One of those reportedly contacted was Contreras, who was heading into the third year of a 5-year, $87.5 million contract signed after leaving the Cubs.

The fierce competitor responded in a manner true to form– he wanted to stay and fight.

“I love my teammates. I need to stick with them,” Contreras said earlier in the offseason. “It’s too easy for me to request a trade, be a coward, and leave everything behind. But I like challenges, and I love the team.

“When I signed here, we were supposed to win. When people start doubting me or doubting the team, that’s what I hate. It’s a challenge for me to stay here and prove people wrong. To prove to people that we’re going to be able to turn it around, going to be able to reach back to October and win the World Series.”

Contreras Adapting To The New Role

The lifelong catcher, who had just played 11 games at first base in his major league career, but none since 2019, has responded positively to the move. His athletic gifts and instincts are transferring well to his new position. He’s embracing his shifted role as replacement for the recently departed Paul Goldschmidt while still working with the team’s young catching tandem of Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages.

The Cardinals want to keep Contreras’ bat in the lineup, as well as his fiery demeanor on the field. Moving him from the ultra-demanding catcher position would allow him more actual playing time, as well as open up the position for the organization’s deep roster of promising backstops.

So far this spring, Contreras has performed well from his new spot, batting .405 and playing an error-less first base.

“I don’t think any position is easy to play, but I think the more you enjoy the process, the better you can get at it,” Contreras told media. “It’s a learning experience for me this spring and I’m really just trying to enjoy it.”

Willson Is Turning Heads

His teammates have been impressed with how well Contreras has walked into his new role and excelled.

“It’s not an easy position or what everybody thinks it is, and it can be a really tough spot to play,” Cardinals first baseman/outfielder Alec Burleson told MLB.com. “But Willson has put his work in and he’s even been asking me questions, which is kind of weird. But he looks awesome there. Your baseball instincts don’t ever really go away, and he’s using those over there at first. And it’s fun being over there [at first base] with him every day, and it’s been fun watching him make that transition.”

The Cardinals’ goal this season is to build off their 83-79 finish last season, which was identical to the Cubs’ record, and lean heavily into the talent of their highly successful farm system, guided by core veteran leadership.

Willson Contreras aims to be part of that motivating veteran core.

Arizona Diamondbacks alter their rotation for first series against the Chicago Cubs Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE