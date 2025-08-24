The Chicago Cubs’ night of historic heroics makes for a feel-good vibe

The Chicago Cubs had one of “those” kinds of wins Saturday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. It was a nice, comfy, comfortable 12-1 victory where the result was never really in doubt.

This kind of win couldn’t have come at a better time. In recent weeks, it seems that the team has had to struggle and strain to eke out every single “W.” This last one, though, was, well, really, really pleasant…and it may be the catalyst for even better days to come.

Built into Saturday’s rout was a heaping helping of heroics from several different players. There was also some historic significance to those heroics.

Kyle Tucker makes Cubs history

The biggest story of the evening was Kyle Tucker’s 2-home run, 5-RBI, 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Since coming alive from a dire, extended slump on Friday night, the right-fielder is 4-for-9 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs.

With the two homers hit on Saturday– his first multi-homer game for the Cubs– Tucker is now a 20-20 man (at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases) for the third time in his career. Him and Pete Crow-Armstrong now make up the first 20-20 tandem in Cubs history.

The four-time All-Star told reporters after Saturday’s game that he was “fine” after a run of frustrations that saw him work through a hairline fracture in his hand and then deal with the ordeal of a brutal slump that lasted nearly two full month.

“I don’t know how tomorrow’s going to go,” Tucker said, with his usual deadpan delivery. “You try and do your best at it. But at the same time, the guys on the other team get paid pretty well to do their job as well. You just try and take stuff pitch-by-pitch, one at-bat and game-by-game.”

Cade Horton’s historic excellence

Overshadowed by the story of Tucker’s revival was Cade Horton’s continued excellence on the mound.

The rookie starter threw 6 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits while striking out 7. The performance, amid concerns of a possible blister issue, lowered Horton’s ERA to 2.88. It also made some history.

The 24-year-old now holds the Cubs record for the fewest earned runs (2) over a 7-start span, topping Cubs World Series heroes Jon Lester (3) and Jake Arrieta (3). He’s also delivered the most scoreless starts of 5+ innings in all of baseball since July 1.

How good has Horton been?

In his 9 starts since July 1, he’s notched a minuscule 1.11 ERA.

In Saturday’s outing, he showcased his go get ‘em control by throwing the first 21 pitches of the game for strikes.

“His efficiency and how many outs he’s getting in these outings … I didn’t expect this when we decided to do this,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters after the game. “He’s been incredible with it. It’s helped us out a ton and it’s helped our bullpen out a ton.”

“I think that’s just kind of the way I pitch,” Horton told media Saturday night. “It’s get ahead, stay ahead. Just continuing to stay on the attack and letting the result be what it is…I’ll be able to sleep good tonight, but tomorrow, it’s back to work.”

Chicago Cubs heroics all-around

Also able to sleep well that night was backup catcher Reese McGuire who hit his first-ever grand slam and delivered a career-tying high 5 RBIs.

Then, there was Ben Brown, who came in relief of Horton and allowed 1 earned run in 3 innings to take the save.

First baseman Michael Busch also came out of his own slump with a 2-for-5 game, hitting a double and driving in a run.

All in all, Saturday’s battering of the Angels was just what the doctor ordered for the well-being of a Cubs team hoping to create momentum heading into the postseason.

Chicago Cubs: So…what about that Kyle Tucker extension? Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE