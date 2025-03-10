Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is currently in year two of a five year, $40 million deal. While he is locked in for the foreseeable future, a former nemesis of the Cubs, and the entire National League Central for that matter, recently turned some heads by saying his dream job is to manage the North Siders.

Former Chicago Cubs nemesis dream is managing the North Siders

According to Katie Woo at The Athletic, former St. Louis Cardinals catcher and future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina recently shared that his dream job would be to manage the Chicago Cubs.

“If I have a chance to manage, I can manage anywhere … I’d manage the Chicago Cubs, if they want. Yadier Molina told The Athletic

Does Yadier Molina have managing experience?

Yes, Molina does have experience managing. This became well known during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he was the skipper for Team Puerto Rico and it is expected that he will return in that role in 2026. Molina also has been the manager in various different winter leagues.

What is Yadier Molina doing now?

At 42 years old, Molina is currently enjoying time with his family. He told The Athletic that he was focusing on his family, in which his 16 year old son is currently playing varsity baseball.

“I’m concentrating on my family,. That’s the hard part for me to make a decision about managing.” Yader Molina told The Athletic

While Molina torched the Cubs throughout his Cardinal career, both as a game caller and at the plate (.285 batting average and a .756 OPS in 247 career games against Chicago), that history could be put aside if his dream is to someday be a manager for the Cubs.

Report on Chicago Cubs and World Series-winning pitcher is turning heads Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE