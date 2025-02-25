Chicago Cubs promising young outfielder finds a new home

The Chicago Cubs have been perfect this spring, with having a 5-0 record to start things off. Their latest win came against the San Diego Padres, winning by a score of 10-5.

The Cubs enter camp preparing themselves for the gauntlet of the Major League Baseball season by starting their season over in Japan, where they’ll play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Entering camp, the Cubs have some openings on their bench, and they’ve brought in quite a few players to compete for those spots. The Cubs brought Justin Turner to be a veteran presence and backup Michael Busch at first base.

To make room for Turner, the Cubs designated outfielder Alexander Canairo for assignment to make room for Turner on the roster. Now, Canairo has a new home with a National League East Opponent.

Chicago Cubs find a trade partner for Canairo

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs have traded Canairo to the New York Mets for cash considerations.

“The Cubs have traded OF Alexander Canario to the Mets for cash considerations, sources tell ESPN. Canario, 24, was DFA’d by the Cubs last week.”

Canairo will get opportunities with the Mets, with being a possible option to pair with Jose Siri or be a power bat off the bench.

All the potential to be a solid big leaguer

Canairo has the potential to be a solid big leaguer if he can get consistent at-bats. Sadly, that was never going to happen with the Cubs, with their outfield already being set in place and having a few other prospects ahead of him on the depth chart.

The 24-year-old Canario has appeared in 21 games for the Cubs where he was nothing short of impressive. In those games, the native of Monte Crist, Dominican Republic had a slash line of .286/.333/.524 for an OPS and OPS+ of .857 and 136.

This move makes room for others on the roster

Now that the Cubs have found a suitor for the Canario, they can move forward with the rest of spring training and forming their roster.

With Canario gone, more opportunities can be afforded to other Cubs’ prospects like Kevin Alcántara, who has a chance to make the Opening Day roster.

Hopefully, Canairo can find success in New York and get a real opportunity to display his talents.

