Chicago Red Stars players call on owner to sell stakes in the club, following NWSL probe.

Players of the Chicago Red Stars have called for the sale of owner, Arnim Whisler’s stake in the franchise following the release of an unsettling report regarding misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.



The players issued a joint statement Monday, in a move that comes after the Red Stars’ board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. He was accused of hindering probe into abuse allegations against former head coach Rory Dames



“We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players’ statement said.



Last week, former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the report into allegations of abuse in the NWSL. Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding were retained by U.S. Soccer to investigate those claims.



The investigation found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in the league.



While battling with the emotions stemming from Yates’ report, the Red Stars kick off the NWSL playoffs on Oct. 16 against San Diego Wave.

