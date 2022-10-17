The Chicago Red Stars’ seventh-straight playoff campaign came to an early end after a 2-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC.

For the second straight year, the Chicago Red Stars’ season ended in extra time after they scored first. The Windy City outfit relived their 2021 championship loss on Sunday, falling, 2-1, in a similar fashion against San Diego Wave.



Also similar to last year, the Red Stars had to fight fatigue to keep the game competitive in the second half, including forward Sarah Luebbert getting subbed out due to cramping.



How it Panned Out

In just the 10th minute, Kailen Sheridan misplayed a ball that fell to the feet of Red Stars attacker Yuki Nagasato, who calmly chipped it into the open net. Chicago had the better of the play in the first half, and the Wave’s adjustments in the second half made a world of difference.



Sofia Jakobsson provided a spark on the left wing, leading to an Emily van Egmond equalizer in the 67th minute.

As the match went into extra time, the Red Stars struggled with fatigue. San Diego successfully wore Chicago down, culminating in an Alex Morgan score in the 110th minute to seal the victory.



Going Forward

Chicago likely overachieved this season, overcoming significant absences and ownership dysfunction to take the Wave to the brink.



“I think this was probably one of the more challenging seasons, truthfully,” Alyssa Naeher said after the match.

“You’re getting a glimpse into what the last few years have been like here in Chicago, and I’m proud of the veteran group for continuing to fight.”



Next, San Diego travels to Portland to play the Thorns on October 23, while the Red Stars go back to the drawing table to re-strategize for the next campaign.





