Chicago teams ranked by how much they’ve broken your heart

If you’re a Chicago sports fan, you’ve probably mastered the art of cautious optimism. You’re familiar with the sensation when your team builds hope throughout a season, only to crush it in spectacular fashion. But which Chicago franchise has most perfected the heartbreak? We’ve measured decades of disappointment, near-misses, and championship droughts to rank the city’s major teams by how well they break your heart.

How We Measure Heartbreak

Heartbreak isn’t just about losing games. It’s about heightened expectations and then brutal reality. We’ve considered championship droughts, playoff collapses, near-misses, and those moments that still make you groan years later. The rankings factor in both the frequency and severity of disappointment, along with how each team has kept getting you hoping despite the pain. Let’s start with number five and count it down.

5. Chicago Fire – The Merciful Newcomers

You cannot break hearts you have not had time to win over. The Fire, founded in 1997, is bottom only because they have not had decades to master the art of disillusionment. Their 1998 MLS Cup victory actually puts them ahead of most Chicago teams in recent championship success. Sure, they have had poor seasons and missed playoffs, but compared to the other franchises on this list, Fire fans have had it easy.

4. Chicago Blackhawks – Recent Success Dulls the Pain

The Blackhawks would have been far higher before 2010. Three Stanley Cups in six years (2010, 2013, 2015), however, have given fans more than enough championship memories to cushion the disappointment. Yes, there have been playoff eliminations and rebuilding years, but when you’ve watched your team win the Cup three times in recent memory, it’s hard to maximize heartbreak. The Hawks proved that long-term success can actually heal old wounds.

3. Chicago White Sox – 2005 Brings Some Relief

The White Sox let you down in ways that are specifically infuriating. Their 2005 World Series championship ended an 88-year drought, which should be a lasting comfort. Yet somehow, they’ve managed to disappoint you even since then. Remember 2012? The Sox were leading the AL Central for most of the season before collapsing in the final few months. They’ve mastered the art of building hope with good starts, only to fade into nothingness by September.

2. Chicago Bears – When Favorites Become Failures

The 1985 Bears set expectations so high that they have never been equaled. Even when they were big favorites by top sportsbooks and Sky Vegas sister sites, later Bears teams managed to find ways to disappoint. From the double-doink field goal miss to years of quarterback merry-go-round, the Bears have mastered the art of heartbreak.

Think about this: you’ve watched this franchise bypass Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to take Mitchell Trubisky. You’ve endured 35+ years of quarterback purgatory since Jim McMahon. The Bears have had just two playoff appearances since 2010, despite having one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL. They’ve led you to think that “this year’s different” with new coaches, new quarterbacks, and new systems, only to finish 8-8 or worse.

The 2018 season is the pinnacle of the Bears’ heartbreak. They were 12-4, division winners and had you believing in a Super Bowl appearance. Then came the playoff loss to Philadelphia, where they managed a whole 15 points at home. Classic Bears.

1. Chicago Cubs – The Gold Standard of Heartbreak

Before 2016, the Cubs were the undisputed champions of crushing dreams. Their 108-year championship drought wasn’t just a statistic; it was a curse that occurred through generations of families. You came to Cubs fandom like a birthright, an inherited disease with the guarantee of heartbreak included.

The Cubs did not just lose; they lost in ways that became part of the legend of baseball. The 1969 collapse when they led the NL East by 9.5 games in August. The 1984 NLCS, when they were one win away from the World Series. The 2003 Bartman game symbolized decades of “what if” moments.

But this is the curious part: even the 2016 World Series championship didn’t quite erase the heartbreak. It ended the drought, certainly, but Cubs fans had spent so many generations perfecting the art of beautiful failure that success felt almost strange. And since 2016? They’ve reminded you that championship windows shut quickly, trading away core players and returning to mediocrity.

Why You Keep Coming Back

What’s distinct about Chicago sports heartbreak isn’t merely the frequency; it’s the hope. You don’t give up because of a single bad season or even a single bad decade. The fans of Chicago have cultivated an almost otherworldly gift for discovering reasons for optimism, even when confronted with overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

This is not masochism; this is community. Sharing suffering creates bonds that transcend winning percentages. You connect with other fans not over championships but over the mutual understanding of what it is to believe despite the pain.

The Eternal Optimism

Chicago sports teach you that hope doesn’t constitute expecting to win; it’s refusing to give up despite the odds. If you’re watching the Bears draft another quarterback or the Cubs trade away talent, you’ve learned there’s always a new beginning next year.

That’s the true heartbreak: not the losing, but that you’ll still believe. And honestly? You wouldn’t have it any other way.

