Chicago White Sox eyeing sneaky 2025 MLB Draft decision

The Chicago White Sox have a crucial decision to make with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. In the middle of their rebuild, whoever they add could become the face of the franchise once the White Sox are ready to compete again.

The MLB Draft operates a bit differently than the NFL or MLB. High school players are allowed to jump directly into professional baseball. Furthermore, teams are allowed to offer different bonuses depending on what is in their pool.

For example, Chicago could select a player who is undervalued at No. 10, signing them to an ‘under slot,’ deal. Then, when their No. 44 pick comes around, they’ll be able to sign one of the more talented players on the board, offering an ‘over slot,’ contract. Overall, the White Sox and all major league teams will essentially have a certain amount of cap space to work with when making their draft selections.

With those facts in mind, Chicago could opt to make a sneaky maneuver at No. 10. By agreeing to an under slot deal, the White Sox would allow themselves to target prep pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft in the second. It’s an idea the franchise has floated, via Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. And an over slot deal should convince Schoolcraft to go the professional baseball route rather than college.

“Chicago has also been tied to prep lefty Kruz Schoolcraft and there’s a shot the White Sox could float him to their second pick with a big bonus, which might fit better with an underslot choice at their first pick,” McDaniel wrote.

Chicago White Sox targeting Kruz Schoolcraft

Schoolcraft ranks as the No. 29 overall prospect in McDaniel’s final rankings. Making it all the way to 44 may be a difficult task. However, already committed to Tennessee, a team will need to make a large offer if Schoolcraft isn’t going early in the draft. The White Sox would be in a position to offer exactly that depending on what happens at No. 10.

The left-hander ranks even higher on MLB Pipeline’s rankings, coming in at No. 19. With a towering frame, Schoolcraft has the power to blow by opposing hitters in a hurry.

“The 6-foot-8 Schoolcraft is a towering presence on the mound and in the batter’s box. As a pitcher, he’s up to 97 mph with his fastball, with the only knock against it a relative lack of spin and carry, so right now it can play a little straight. He has a tight, traditional two-plane slider, thrown in the low-80s that has carry and teeth, and some believe his feel for spin with that pitch should allow him to add more to his heater,” MLB Pipeline’s scouting report reads. “He has a very good feel for his changeup, which he sells with excellent arm speed. Despite his size and long limbs, he does an excellent job of maintaining his delivery and landing all of his offerings for strikes.”

Chicago already has a pair of elite pitching prospects in Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. They rank No. 1 and No. 4 in the organization respectively as well as No. 17 and No. 38 in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Adding Schoolcraft to the mix gives the White Sox an even scarier future rotation to work with. General manager Chris Getz and company will need to crunch the numbers, but Schoolcraft is certainly on their radar.

No. 10 targets

It’s hard to say exactly who the White Sox would be targeting at No. 10, especially if they are specifically seeking out an under slot deal. However, McDaniel specifically mentions JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Steele Hall as potential options.

“Chicago is picking in a spot where it will have some prep options for its first pick — JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Steele Hall are rumored to be in the mix — though there’s also at least as many college players who could also be considered,” McDaniel wrote.

Parker leads the way on McDaniel’s rankings, coming in at No. 7. He is considered one of the best hitters in the class. Carlson comes in one slot later at No. 8. and has drawn loose comparisons to Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. Hall rounds out the trio at No. 13. But that doesn’t make him a lesser prospect, as the fact he is one of the youngest players in the class only boosts his potential.

Who the White Sox end up taking will depend on how the draft unfolds. But Chicago knows they can’t afford to make any mistakes as they march forward in their rebuild.

The Chicago White Sox place struggling first baseman on the IL, and add a hot bat Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE