Chicago White Sox owner agrees to sell team, but could be severely delayed: Report

The Chicago White Sox fan base is finally seeing their dream coming to fruition of Jerry Reinsdorf selling the team he’s owned since 1981. But the finalization appears to still be on the distant horizon.

Reports surfaced before the season that a change was in the air for new ownership, as Phoenix Suns owner Justin Ishbia was halting his plans for the Minnesota Twins and setting his sights on the White Sox. However, Reinsdorf, 90, reportedly had no plans to sell the team as long as he was healthy.

The Chicago White Sox have a succession plan

Per Jeese Rodgers of ESPN, the White Sox announced a succession plan on Thursday to eventually give ownership to Ishbia. However, the finalization could be delayed until 2034.

“Breaking: The White Sox announce they have entered into a long term investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia: “The agreement provides that, from 2029–2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia,” Rodgers posted on X. “After the 2034 season, Ishbia will have the option to acquire the controlling interest.

“In the event of any such future transaction, all limited partners of the Sox would have the opportunity to sell to Ishbia at that time.”

Breaking: The White Sox announce they have entered into a long term investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia: "The agreement provides that, from 2029–2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia. After the 2034 season, Ishbia will… — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 5, 2025

Jerry Reinsdorf has until 2034

So yes, Rodgers’ report is somewhat exciting for the fan base if you like the idea of Ishbia owning the White Sox. But no final sale is imminent, and Reinsdorf could still own the team for nearly a decade.

The White Sox have won one World Series under Reinsdorf in 2005.

Chicago turned in a modern league-worst record in 2024 at 41-121. The White Sox are 19-43 this season, and are 21.5 games back from first place in the AL Central.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago White Sox bolster pitching depth before Tigers battle Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE