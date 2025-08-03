The Chicago White Sox let down their fans when they didn’t do much to improve the roster via the Trade Deadline, and opted to remain virtually silent. They did lock in a trade just as the deadline was about to expire, sending Adrian Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Curtis Mead and two other prospects.

The White Sox added Mead to their roster for today’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels after placing Miguel Vargas on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Even though the White Sox didn’t do as much at the deadline as people thought, they did claim two interesting pitchers off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, who are known for generating good pitchers.

Chicago White Sox claim two interesting arms from the Milwaukee Brewers

The White Sox have made another roster move ahead of today’s game with the Angels, announcing that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson and right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero from the Brewers and optioned them to Triple-A Charlotte. Alongside adding Hudson and Peguero, the White Sox have designated right-hander Jesse Scholtens for assignment.

This isn’t the White Sox’s first dealings with the Brewers this season, as they made a trade that sent them first baseman Andrew Vaughn for right-hander Aaron Civale in June. Since getting traded, Vaughn has gone off for the Brewers becoming one of their hottest hitters, while Civale has been hit or miss.

Scholtens, 31, was a former ninth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2016 and had spent most of his season down in the minors for the White Sox and hadn’t appeared in a big league game since 2023. In 10 games (eight starts), Scholten had a 1-1 record with a 5.25 ERA in 36.0 innings.

The White Sox could get good use out of Hudson and Peguero

Picking up Hudson and Peguero could benefit the White Sox in the end, as the Brewers are known for developing quality arms. Hudson, 28, was a former third-round draft pick of the White Sox’s crosstown rival, the Chicago Cubs, and has seen parts of three seasons in the big leagues, two with the Brewers and one with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 12 games with the Brewers this season, Hudson has a 0-1 record with a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings.

Overall, Hudson has a 2.66 ERA in 61 career games, and his best season came in 2024 when he was 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA in 62.1 innings. Peguero, also 28, has two more years of service time under his belt than Hudson, having seen five big league seasons. Peguero has only appeared in six games for the Brew Crew this season, having a 4.91 ERA in 7.1 innings.

Both Hudson and Peguero provide the White Sox with valuable pitching depth and could be up in their bullpen sooner rather than later.

