Chicago White Sox add more depth by signing anther promising outfielder

The Chicago White Sox modus Operandi in the off-season was to add more depth to their roster, which they accomplished by adding players to their minor league ranks to give them that depth.

Adding depth was imperative as the White Sox will play more of their young players this season.

Since those young guys won’t have the stamina to last for a 162-game season, having depth will help in case injuries occur.

The White Sox have added more depth to their outfield by signing another outfielder who had been designated for assignment to a minor-league deal.

Chicago White Sox add more outfield depth

According to Baseball Insider Robert Murray, the White Sox are signing outfielder Joshua Palacios to a minor-league deal.

“The White Sox are signing outfielder Josh Palacios to a minor-league deal, source said. Palacios was recently designated for assignment by the Pirates.”

The White Sox are signing outfielder Josh Palacios to a minor-league deal, source said. Palacios was recently designated for assignment by the Pirates. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 3, 2025

Palacios as Murray said was designated for assignment from Pirates after not having a great spring training. During the spring Palacios hit .211/.286/.211 in nine games.

What Palacios brings to the White Sox

Palacios won’t bring a great bat with him, but what he brings is the ability to play all three outfield slots well.

In his four seasons in Major League Baseball, the 29-year-old Palacios has a career slash line of .230/.286/.364 with a career OPS and OPS+ of .650 and 77 in 156 games.

Last season, Palcios appeared in 23 games for the Pirates and hit his career numbers during that span.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Palcios faired far better down at Triple-A, where he slashed .291/.372/.489 with an OPS of .861 in 50 games.

Palacios’ signing now gives the White Sox ample depth in the outfield, and he could be one of the first to be added to the 40-man and called up if an injury occurs.

