Chicago White Sox make some adjustments to the roster after latest injury

The Chicago White Sox season can be described in one word: injury. Thankfully, the White Sox have been able to withstand the nagging injuries surrounding a baseball season and have been constantly adding to their depth so they don’t run out of options.

The White Sox recently got a majority of their players back, with Ander Benintendi, Mike Tauchman, and Korey Lee coming back after they spent some time on the injured list, with Benintendi and Tauchman spending at least more than one time on the IL this season. Sadly like all things this season, whenever the White Sox get a piece of good news on an injured player it gets followed up by a piece of bad news.

The Chicago White Sox make some more adjustments to their roster

Before tonight’s game against the Detroit Tigers the White Sox announced that they have placed infielder Lenyn Sosa on the 10-day injured list with a hip flexor strain. Sosa had been the White Sox’s best player at putting the ball in play, leading the team in average at .274.

To take Sosa’s place on the roster, the White Sox have recalled first baseman Tim Elko from Triple-A. The White Sox also claimed right-hander Ryan Cusick from the Tigers and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, as well as transferring right-hander Miguel Castro from the 15-day IL to the 60-day injured list.



Thankfully Elko is back and who is Ryan Cusick?

Elko had been up with the White Sox not just a few weeks ago and saw some success at the plate before getting optioned back down. With Andrew Vaughn staying in Charlotte to re-find his swing, Elko should get a long runway to see how he can handle big-league pitching.

Cusick is a 25-year-old from Sudbury, Massachusetts, and is a former first-round pick of the Atlanta Braves back in 2021 from Wake Forest University. Cusick had been designated for assignment, which opened him up to being claimed.

In his five minor league seasons, Cusick has a 10-19 record and has an ERA of 5.20 in 238.2 innings. Cusick, in those five minor league seasons, has been used as both a starter and reliever, making 49 starts in 87 games. Cusick will provide the White Sox with great pitching depth after they have lost so many to season-ending injuries.



