Chicago White Sox’s potential Adrian Houser trade return package revealed by insider

Ever since joining the Chicago White Sox, right-hander Adrian Houser has looked like one of the best players on the team. In turn, when the 2025 MLB trade deadline rolls around, Houser may be one of the most likely White Sox candidates to be dealt.

Set to be a free agent after the season, Chicago surely wants to get something in return rather than see him walk for nothing. While his long-term plans wouldn’t be clear, any acquiring team would at least have another strong pitcher for their playoff push. It would be shocking to see Houser remain on the South Side through the deadline.

His contract status and relative shocking performance will limit exactly what the White Sox could get in return. Still, Jim Bowden of The Athletic laid out exactly what to expect when it comes to a potential Houser trade.

“The return in a Houser trade would likely be two mid-level prospects with some risk and possible reward,” Bowden wrote.

Adrian Houser becomes key Chicago White Sox trade chip

While it isn’t the strongest of returns, a pair of prospects isn’t nothing for Chicago. The White Sox are trying to accumulate as much talent in their farm system as possible. Trading away Houser is another step of that plan.

The righty-began the season struggling for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A team, holding a 5.03 ERA over nine starts. But perhaps due to his 37 strikeouts over 39.1 innings, the White Sox still decided to give him an opportunity and signed Houser to a major league deal.

That gamble has paid of tremendously, as the 32-year-old holds a 1.60 ERA and a 37/16 K/BB ratio over his first eight starts with the team. Houser’s most recent outing against the Colorado Rockies showed his true potential, as the righty threw eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. It may have come against the Rockies, but the fact the game was in Coors Field was telling.

The fact that Houser has only pitched in eight games will limit his trade appeal. Teams may be concerned with his consistency over the second half of the season. But there’s no denying that Houser has been lights out with the White Sox. Chicago’s biggest hope now is to fetch an intriguing trade package for the veteran.

Who could trade for Houser?

Every team in the league has at least two mid-level prospects with upside. Furthermore, teams may be more willing to swing a deal for a rental rather than give up major capital. Still, Houser’s most likely destination remains with any pitching-needy team in the middle of the playoff hunt.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a tear, taking control of the AL East in the midst of their 10 game winning streak. However, their 4.55 ERA amongst the team’s starting pitchers ranks 25th in the league. A player like Houser could stabilize the back end of Toronto’s rotation.

Cross-town trades are rare, but the Chicago Cubs are in clear need of pitching, especially after Jameson Taillon’s injury. The Cubs have been connected to all the big names at the deadline and may be more attracted to landing a long-term piece. Still, the North Side is well aware of what Houser has been doing on the South Side.

The New York Mets have dealt with plenty of injuries to their rotation. The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are trying to take ground in the NL West. Perhaps teams like the New York Yankees, who are without Gerrit Cole, or the Houston Astros, who rank 11th in starting pitcher ERA (3.75) could take a swing.

Houser’s performance and status will make him a target for any pitching buyer in the league. White Sox fans will just need to temper expectations a tad on what the franchise will get back.

Chicago White Sox make tough injury decision amid Blue Jays series Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE