Former Chicago White Sox all-time great to throw out first pitch on Sept. 19

The Chicago White Sox have had a few things to celebrate this season, even though it’s another year of rebuilding. This season marked the 20th anniversary of their World Series Championship, which the organization honored. The organization also commemorated a statue to Mark Buehrle for his perfect game.

Other notable events the White Sox have hosted this season include a tribute to their former owner, Bill Veeck, an honor for the newly minted Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and White Sox fan, and former Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The next big event for the White Sox will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Night on September 19th and 20th, including a special guest and a former White Sox great throwing out the first pitch on the 19th.

There will be one special guest in attendance for the White Sox when they host Hispanic Heritage Night on September 19th and 20th, with them announcing, per MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, that former White Sox All-Star, MVP, and Rookie of the Year, José Abreu, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on September 19th when the White Sox take on the San Diego Padres.

José Abreu will return to the ballpark on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20. More details to follow but he will throw the ceremonial first pitch on Hispanic Heritage Night on the 19th, per White Sox. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 29, 2025

Could Abreu’s return to Chicago spark a reunion?

Abreu spent nine seasons with the White Sox (2014-2022) and is arguably one of their all-time great players. He could also be considered their second or third-best first baseman behind Paul Konerko or Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

In his nine seasons with the White Sox, Abreu had a WAR of 31.3 and hit .292/.354/.506 for an OPS and OPS+ of .860 135. Abreu was also a three-time All-Star with the White Sox, was a three-time Silver Slugger award winner, the 2014 Rookie of the Year, and was the 2020 American League MVP.

Abreu returning to throw out the first pitch on September 19th will bring some nostalgia back to some fans who remember his time with the organization. Abreu has not had a successful career after leaving the White Sox and Sox, and a possible reunion could and should be in order, especially with the team needing more veterans in their club and help over at first base.

