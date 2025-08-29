Trending
WHITE SOX

Former Chicago White Sox all-time great to throw out first pitch on Sept. 19

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Apr 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) and Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu (79) talk on the field before the game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have had a few things to celebrate this season, even though it’s another year of rebuilding. This season marked the 20th anniversary of their World Series Championship, which the organization honored. The organization also commemorated a statue to Mark Buehrle for his perfect game.

Other notable events the White Sox have hosted this season include a tribute to their former owner, Bill Veeck, an honor for the newly minted Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and White Sox fan, and former Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The next big event for the White Sox will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Night on September 19th and 20th, including a special guest and a former White Sox great throwing out the first pitch on the 19th.

Chicago White Sox former All-Star to throw out first pitch for Hispanic Heritage Night

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Minnesota Twins at the White Sox Oct 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) smiles before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There will be one special guest in attendance for the White Sox when they host Hispanic Heritage Night on September 19th and 20th, with them announcing, per MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, that former White Sox All-Star, MVP, and Rookie of the Year, José Abreu, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on September 19th when the White Sox take on the San Diego Padres.

“José Abreu will return to the ballpark on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20. More details to follow but he will throw the ceremonial first pitch on Hispanic Heritage Night on the 19th, per White” (via Scott Merkin)

Could Abreu’s return to Chicago spark a reunion?

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Minnesota Twins at the White Sox Oct 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) and left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) high five after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Abreu spent nine seasons with the White Sox (2014-2022) and is arguably one of their all-time great players. He could also be considered their second or third-best first baseman behind Paul Konerko or Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

In his nine seasons with the White Sox, Abreu had a WAR of 31.3 and hit .292/.354/.506 for an OPS and OPS+ of .860 135. Abreu was also a three-time All-Star with the White Sox, was a three-time Silver Slugger award winner, the 2014 Rookie of the Year, and was the 2020 American League MVP.

Abreu returning to throw out the first pitch on September 19th will bring some nostalgia back to some fans who remember his time with the organization. Abreu has not had a successful career after leaving the White Sox and Sox, and a possible reunion could and should be in order, especially with the team needing more veterans in their club and help over at first base.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
MLB: the White Sox at Minnesota Twins Sep 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu (79) hits into a double play as Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) makes the final putout at first base during the thrid inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

