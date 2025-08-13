Chicago White Sox former 1st round pick now a MVP candidate

The re-building Chicago White Sox have traded a lot of players over recent years, but one particular deal is now backfiring in a big way as one of their former first round draft picks is now in MVP considerations elsewhere. That player is Andrew Vaughn, who has found new life with the Milwaukee Brewers and is thriving in a way he never did on the South Side.

Andrew Vaughn was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Aaron Civale

Back in June, Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale requested a trade from the organization as they planned to move him out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen. A trade between Milwaukee and Chicago was quickly struck, with the recently optioned to Triple-A Andrew Vaughn being the player sent over in the deal. Since the transaction, Civale has a 4.91 ERA over 10 starts with the White Sox, while Vaughn has been one of the leagues best hitters.

After leaving the Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn has put himself in MVP discussions

What Vaughn is doing in Milwaukee is surreal. Since taking over for the currently injured Rhys Hoskins in early July, the Brewers are 24-4 with Vaughn in the lineup. His first at-bat with the Brewers was a three run home run, he collected 21 RBI in his first 15 games with the team, and overall is slashing .347/.413/.642 since being promoted to the big leagues five weeks ago. Over this stretch he is second in the league in RBI with 32, sixth in batting average, and sixth in OPS with 1.055.

This incredible run had one MVP vote giver crediting Vaughn with a top 10 MVP endorsement.

Andrew Vaughn suddenly in top 10 NL MVP discussion with another 3-run HR, giving him 32 RBI since joining the Brewers. He is the gift that keeps on giving from the White Sox.

They are about to go 24-4 since his arrival. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 13, 2025

It’s a tough pill to swallow for the White Sox.Vaughn, once a cornerstone and a former first-round pick, is now thriving with the Brewers, to the point where he’s earning top-10 MVP consideration from at least one voter. As Chicago continues to search for long-term answers, seeing Vaughn flourish elsewhere only adds to the sting of a deal that’s quickly becoming regrettable.

