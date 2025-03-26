Chicago White Sox reveal pitching matchups for series against the Los Angeles Angels

The Chicago White Sox are just a day away from opening their 125th season in Major League Baseball when they play the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day.

The Angels will feature three former White Sox, Nicky Lopez, Tim Anderson, and Yoán Moncada, returning to Chicago for the first time since leaving the team.

The return of these three should bring excitement to fans, and all should get a standing ovation upon their return.

Going up against the Angels on the mound will be three new White Sox, who will usher in a new era of White Sox baseball.

The Chicago White Sox announced their starters for the series

The White Sox have officially unveiled who will be heading to the mound for games two & three of the series, as right-hander Sean Burke got the nod to start on Opening Day. According to MLB.com Scott Merkin, the White Sox will throw Jonathan Cannon and Davis Martin for the second and third games.

“Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon and Davis Martin (also an extraordinary first-pitch catcher) officially will be starting for the White Sox against the Angels.”

Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon and Davis Martin (also an extraordinary first-pitch catcher) officially will be starting for the White Sox against the Angels. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 25, 2025

A good spring by Martin, and Cannon needs to flush his

Martin was in the running with Burke, along with left-hander Martín Pérez, who the Sox signed to a one-year deal this offseason to give them a veteran presence in the rotation, given they lacked one.

Martin had a solid spring pitching, to a 1.00 ERA in three starts and striking out eight in 9.0 innings. This effort from Martin should’ve at least landed him as the number two, but being the third option is just as good.

Cannon had the complete opposite of success this spring as he struggled mightily. Cannon had a 10.32 ERA and went 0-3 in his four games started. He also allowed four home runs in 11.1 innings, which is high.

Hopefully, with the regular season starting tomorrow, Cannon can flush those struggles from his mind and start over.

The rest of the rotation

Filling out the White Sox rotation will be Pérez and another newcomer to the White Sox, Shane Smith, who the Sox picked in the Rule 5 Draft from the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Pérez was also in the running to be the Opening Day starter after his impressive spring, where he went 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 16.0 innings.

Smith was also impressive this spring, having a 3.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, four starts. The separator for Smith from everyone else was his stuff, with having a fastball that can reach triple digits, which he flashed against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fun times ahead for the Sox

The Sox will likely be one of the worst teams in baseball again this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to be excited about for this season.

This season will feature the White Sox showing off their prospects, who will be the future and bring with them the success the team had not too long ago.

Hopefully, the White Sox can start the year off on the right foot and take 2/3 from the Angels.

