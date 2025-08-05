The Chicago White Sox have gotten off to a hot start in the second half, with Colson Montgomery being the hottest hitter since the All-Star break. Even though things have been going well for the White Sox, they have had a few rough spots, as a couple of their players have gotten hurt and have gone on the injured list.

The White Sox have had to do some roster shuffling because of those injuries and have made three more moves to their roster ahead of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago White Sox make three roster moves ahead of series with the Seattle Mariners

The White Sox, ahead of their series with the Mariners, announced they have recalled left-hander Bryan Hudson from Charlotte while optioning right-hander Owen White to Triple-A to make room for Hudson on the roster. The White Sox also reinstated first baseman Tim Elko from the 10-day injured list after he completed his rehab assignment and optioned him to Triple-A.

Hudson is a nice piece to add to their bullpen

Hudson, 28, was claimed off waivers by the White Sox with Elvis Peguero from the Milwaukee Brewersorganization on Sunday. A former third-round draft pick of the White Sox’s crosstown rival, the Chicago Cubs, Hudson has seen parts of three seasons in the big leagues, two with the Brewers and one with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 12 games with the Brewers this season, Hudson has a 0-1 record with a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings.

Hudson should help lock down the middle innings for the White Sox, as he has had success being a big league reliever, with his best season being last year when he had a 1.73 ERA in 62.1 innings.

