Chicago White Sox receive another blow in the injury department

The Chicago White Sox have had the worst luck with injuries this spring and it has hit their pitching staff.

The White Sox have been the hardest hit to their pitchers, with a few set to miss this season due to Tommy John surgery.

The White Sox appear to have another injury to another pitcher, who was set to be a part of their starting rotation this season.

Chicago White Sox starter leaves minor league outing with elbow injury

Right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe has not appeared in a spring training game due to recovering from an elbow procedure he had in the offseason. During his recovery, the White Sox have been slow to ramp Thorpe back up, starting with throwing off flat ground and eventually ramping up to throwing to live hitters.

Thorpe was able to get himself to the point where he could pitch in a minor league game, but according to Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen, per manager Will Venable, Thorpe left his start due to elbow discomfort.

“Venable on Drew Thorpe, who came out of minor league game this morning”

Thorpe spent time at Triple-A and the big leagues last season, where he struggled in his nine starts with the Sox. Thorpe went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA and a 1.263 WHIP in 44.1 innings.

A concerning injury

This is concerning, to say the least, as this is yet another setback for Thorpe.

Leaving with elbow discomfort is never a good sign, and with the track record the Sox have had this spring, this could lead to Thorpe having Tommy John surgery.

The likelihood that the White Sox will not have Thorpe this season is looking more and more like a possibility.

Hopefully, the White Sox and Thorpe can avoid the inevitable and this won’t lead to season-ending surgery, but it’s looking to be that’s where Thorpe is heading.

